Supper Eagles victory excites Tinubu

In the wake of the Super Eagles’ triumphant win over South Africa in the semifinals of the African Cup of Nations, President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the team.

The President’s jubilant message was shared via his official social media platform, where he exclaimed, “From the Southernmost cape of Africa to the Plains of Mauritania and the coast of West Africa… You have made us all Proud to be Nigerians! Go… Soar in the AFCON Finals Well done, boys!”

The Eagles clinched their spot in the final after a thrilling penalty shootout against South Africa at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast. Skipper William Troost Ekong’s penalty, earned by striker Victor Osimhen, initially put Nigeria in the lead. However, South Africa’s Mokoena equalized in the 90th minute, pushing the game into extra time and ultimately to penalties.

In a nail-biting shootout, Nigeria’s goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made two crucial saves, while Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the victory with the winning penalty, securing a 4-2 win.

The nation awaits with bated breath as the Super Eagles prepare to battle for the coveted AFCON title.