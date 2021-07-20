Sunday Igboho’s ‘Juju has failed’ – Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe, an APC chieftain, has insulted Oduduwa agitator Sunday Adeyemo, commonly known as Igboho, over his incarceration.

Igbokwe believes Igboho’s detention proves that “Juju” does not function.

The lawmaker added, “Juju” failed in the Southeast and has also failed in the Southwest while posting a photo of Igboho wearing charms on his Facebook page.

“Juju no de work again ooo,” wrote an adviser to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. It didn’t work in Igbo land, and it didn’t work in Yoruba area either.”

Igboho had been at the vanguard of the Oduduwa Republic movement.

His quest for the Yoruba nation had taken him to the Southwest states.

The Department of State Services (DSS) raided his home in Ibadan, Oyo State, a few weeks ago, but he managed to flee.

During the invasion, the secret police allegedly captured some of his colleagues and executed others.

Igboho, on the other hand, was apprehended last night in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

When he was apprehended at the airport, he was thought to be on his way to Germany.