Sunday Igboho surrendered, not arrested – Lawyer

Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba Nation agitator, willingly surrendered to security authorities in Cotonou, Benin Republic, and was not detained, according to his lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

The lawyer made the assertion in response to news of Igboho’s detention in Benin Republic’s Cotonou airport on Monday night while attempting to flee to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) of Nigeria had designated Igboho wanted when its operatives raided his home in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, and arrested three of his aides while killing two others in a gun duel.

According to reports, the agitator was apprehended in Cotonou on Monday evening and could be extradited to Nigeria today.

The agitator, according to Olajengbesi, surrendered to security personnel because he believes in justice and freedom for his people.

He went on to say that the agitator’s lawyers are working hard to guarantee that he is okay.

“Truly he was arrested and I have confirmed that. We are making efforts to ensure that he is fine. You know the Department of State Services declared him wanted.

“We just believe that Sunday Igboho is not the problem. He is someone who believed that the Yoruba people and Nigerians generally should live in peace wherever they are.

“As a matter of fact, let me tell you now that Sunday Igboho was arrested simply because he wanted to make himself available to the government. If not, Sunday Igboho is not someone who can be arrested that way.

“But because he believes that the journey to justice for the Yoruba people and for the Nigerian state to be able to live in peace may be needed for him to be available, that was why.”