Sultan of Sokoto visits Zamfara, awards scholarship to 20 students

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Brigadier General Sa’ad Abubakar III (rtd) has paid a working visit to Kaura Namoda Local Government Area of Zamfara state where pledged sponsorship on 20 out of 432 Quranic students of Ahmad Asha Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies who performed excellently in their studies

His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto made the pledge during the graduation ceremony of the Institution organized by the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Sanusi Ahmad Muhammad Asha held at Muhammad Asha Theatre in Kaura Namoda Federal Polytechnic.

He emphasized that, education and peace are twins describing the duo as tools that distinct one from other in every walk of life and are reliably used in building decent generations who live in love, unity and absolute tolerance for coexistence.

Let me clearly emphasize that, with educated citizens, ever lasting peace would reign and without peace, education could not at any point be obtained, therefore, the two could not be separated to achieve whatever aim in certain quarters and the society in general.

“It is the duty of all well to do individuals, as well as both government and traditionally esteemed positions holders including myself, to pay much attention to assisting our young ones in whatever form of education for them to pursue with a view to achieve better future”, the Sultan advocated.

Earlier, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, HRH Sanusi Ahmad Muhammad Asha, while congratulating the graduated students, said his emirate would continue to give unreserved support for the progress of the Institution, saying, “The Institution was established since 1961 and had been running its affairs under the keen watch of the Sokoto Sultanate”.

HRH Asha further called on parents to endeavor to pay their contributions towards building a peaceful society by ensuring the enrolment of their children and wards into both Islamic and western education schools, as that would help to curb the disturbing rate of criminal activities.

“At this point, let me decisively warn parents and guardians of children under my domain, that my emirate would not tolerate children taking over streets doing nothing especially during studies hours across the schools in Kaura Namoda local government area, they must go to schools for them to become proud of them to benefit of the state and nation in the future”.