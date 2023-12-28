Sultan of Sokoto explains why over 150 people were killed in Plateau

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has revealed the cause of the killing of over 150 people in fifteen local government areas of Plateau State on Christmas eve.

According to him, the killings in some parts of Plateau State which claimed lives of innocent people were not motivated by religious bigotry.

The Sultan said this on Wednesday during the closing ceremony of Intensive Vocational Course (IVC) organised by Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN) – A-Zone at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

Abubakar wondered why wanton killings of innocent people and destruction of valuable property continue to inflict damage on Nigerians.

He said there is the urgent need for security apparatus of the country to device proactive strategies and tactics to stop killings of Nigerians before such incidence occurred in the future.

The Sultan noted that such killings are devilish and cannot be attributed to Godly religion, hence the need to stop the narratives that the killers belong to any faith.

He said the spate of insecurity in the country is tied to leadership – political and military – and called on people to give maximum support to leaders for change to materialise in the country.

“It is an issue of leadership and let’s continue having confidence on the leaders that in the next couple of months, things are going to change for good,” he appealed.

He also called on security agencies to ‘up the game’ through intelligence gathering to defeat insurgency, banditry and kidnappings.