Sultan laments mass poverty, hunger in Northern Nigeria

…As FG set to distribute 42,000 metric tonnes of grains

By Franklyn Nwachukwu

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has painted a stark picture of Nigeria’s current state, warning that the nation is on the edge of a major crisis.

In a sobering address in Kaduna, during the 6th Executive Committee Meeting of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, the Sultan called for urgent action.

He expressed deep concern over the prevailing frustration, hunger, and resentment among millions of young Nigerians facing unemployment.

The meeting, themed “Enhanced Security as a Panacea for Stability and Development of the North,” saw Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, echoing the Sultan’s sentiments.

Sani highlighted the North’s unfortunate transformation into a hub of terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping, resulting in loss of lives and the collapse of local economies.

READ ALSO: Economic Saboteurs: NSCDC Declare War On Vandals

The Sultan, flanked by prominent traditional rulers, including the Emir of Kano and the Emir of Katsina, stressed that both insecurity and poverty are at the heart of the region’s challenges.

He underscored the importance of finding solutions, lamenting the gap between discussions and implementation of strategies to address the pressing issues.

Calling for concerted efforts from all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, political leaders, and security agencies, the Sultan emphasised the need for tangible actions to alleviate poverty, create job opportunities for the youth, and restore peace and stability in the region.

The Sultan said: “We have had such meetings before with the Northern Governors, so many times at Kashim Ibrahim House. We have now entered into a new cycle of leadership, some new Governors have come on board, while some are having their second term and still we at faced with these insecurity issues.

To make matters worse, we are faced with rising levels of poverty of most of our people; a lack of normal sources of livelihood for the common man to have even a good meal a day. “But, I believe talking about insecurity and the rising level of poverty are two issues that we cannot fold our arms and think everything is okay.

I have said it so many times and at so many fora that, things are not okay in Nigeria and of course, things are not okay in the North. “What are the real issues bringing about poverty and rising cases of insecurity?

I don’t think it is the issue of the new government. To me, this government is a continuation of the former government; it is the same party. So, what really is the problem? I think that is one of the reasons we are here to talk to ourselves.

“We owe it a duty to the teeming millions of people that believe in the traditional institution, to bring solutions to the various problems facing them. We will not fail in doing that. We will do our best.

“I have said so many times, that we never lack a solution to our problems, what we lack is implementation, because we meet today, we bring out so many beautiful ideas on how to solve our problems, and we go back to our various places and go to bed, leaving such solutions here in this conference hall.

So, how do we implement them? “This is why we invited the leadership Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to come and interact with us on the outcome of a similar meeting they organized in Abuja. We also invited the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) to be part of us and talk to us too, because as elders, some of whom have been in politics, who have done a lot for the North and the Country.

At the end of the meeting, we believe we will come up with various suggestions on how to resolve our numerous problems in the North. “Education is important, so whatever issue you want to bring us here, you must talk about education, you must talk about health issues and of the two monsters that have been harassing all of us here that is insecurity and poverty.

“And let’s not take it for granted; people are quiet, they are quiet for a reason because people have been talking to them.; we have been talking to them, we have been trying to tell them things will be okay and they keep on believing. I pray to Almighty Allah that they will not one day wake up and say we no longer believe in you. Because that would be the biggest problem because we can’t quieten these people as traditional, spiritual leaders and diplomats forever.

“So, I think it is good we talk about these things and let us be very honest with ourselves, let us be very frank about what we are going to tell ourselves here; it is no time to hide things.

We have reached that level, people are very agitated, people are hungry, they are angry, but they still believe there are people who can talk to them, they believe in some of their Governors, some other traditional rulers, and some of their religious leaders, fortunately, some of us double as traditional and religious leaders. “So, we have this onerous task of reaching out to everybody, calming them down, and assuring them things will be okay, and they should continue to pray and pray and still do something good because prayer without work will not bring anything.

“We must find jobs for our teeming youths that are sitting idle and I have said it so many times, we sit on a keg of gunpowder, having teeming youths millions of them, without jobs, without food, we are looking for trouble.

He added: “But, we thank Allah we believe in ourselves, we believe in Almighty Allah to bring succour to all our problems and we will keep on praying and urging our political leaders, who we believe will do something better.

We are only advisers to the political leaders, that is all we can do, but if we are empowered and as strong as the Governors by the constitution, by the amount of funds they get from the federal and state revenues, we can also be a lot. “However, we are ready to work with the Governors, because we believe in them, we believe in what they are doing, and must work with them.

And if the Governors too want to have peace and stability in their states, they must work with the traditional leaders. “I believe at the end of this meeting, we should have very good suggestions to our political leaders, to our security chiefs, that when such is implemented, we will have a better North and at the same time have a better Nigeria.”

Echoing similar concerns, the Kaduna State governor’s representative, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, highlighted the imperative for collaboration among Northern states to tackle insecurity and revive the region’s economy. She emphasised the role of traditional rulers in mobilising communities and supporting security forces to combat security threats effectively.

In attendance were traditional rulers from all the 19 Northern States, alongside representatives from the Arewa Consultative Forum and the Coalition of Northern Groups, signifying a unified front in addressing the critical challenges facing the region.

As Nigeria grapples with mounting socio-economic and security concerns, the clarion call from the Northern leaders underscores the pressing need for swift and decisive action to avert a looming crisis and chart a path towards peace, stability, and prosperity.