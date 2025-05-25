Sultan Abubakar endorses Tinubu’s religious tolerance promotion for Nigerians

By Andrew Orolua

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammed Sa’ad Abubakar III, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s religious promotion and tolerance in Nigeria, saying the move was responsible for the economic gains recorded across the country.

The Sultan made the endorsement on Saturday at the commissioning of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Darul’Ilm Centre for Islamic Studies in Kaduna built and donated by the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Tosin Ajayi for orphans and the privilege

The Sultan, who urged Nigerians to de- emphasize religion and ethnic differences, said it was the ability of other economically successful countries to overcome these differences, that led to their greatness.

He commended President Tinubu for appointing Mr. Ajayi as DSS DG, saying the appointment has helped the president build several bridges of cooperation across the country.

The Sultan described the decision of Mr. Ajayi, “a Christian, to building an Islamic school for orphans and the privilege” as “a legacy project which would outlive most persons present.” He further described the project as a big statement” which he urged Nigerians to emulate.” Doing things like this will make Nigeria a better place, noted the Sultan.

“The coming together of people of different faiths and ethnicities will help bridge the gaps of disunity and deemphasize the problems of this country. The presence of heads of sister security agencies here today shows the synergy amongst our security services and the trust they have in Tosin Ajayi,” observed the Sultan.

Speaking, the DSS boss, who was represented by a retired director of the Service, Alhaji Ahmed Zalmar, said he began nursing the idea to build the school during his years of service in the state.

The law setting up the DSS, he said, empowers the secret police to prevent five major threats to internal security, including espionage, insurgency, sabotage, subversion and terrorism.

As a trained security officer, said the DSS boss, he identified reducing discontent in the populace as a powerful counter-subversion strategy. He said he identified education as a key method of dousing discontent.

“The latest of such is the building and donation of the well-furnished modern Islamic school with support from my friends and associates, which also reflects the core mandate of President Tinubu,” said the DG.

“It is also part of my policies to improve the nation’s internal security architecture through conventional and non-conventional engagements,” he added.

The DG stressed that he chose to channel the support for the well-being of vulnerable and needy groups through several social projects, including building of schools, places of worship and sport centres, among other centres.

He clarified that he had never used operational funds or budgetary provisions for the philanthropic gestures aimed to win the hearts of the vulnerable population towards defeating insurgency and terrorism.

“I have always channeled parts of Corporate Social Responsibilities and other financial support from stakeholders for such purposes,” he said

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, who was accompanied by his Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, emphasised the importance of education to Nigeria’s future.

He praised President Tinubu’s support for faith-based education initiatives and school feeding programmes.

“By 2050, 25 per cent of the global workforce will be African, with many from Nigeria,” noted the minister, stressing that, in spite of challenges, progress was evident in economic growth, increasing foreign reserves, stabilising inflation, and decreasing food and energy prices.

Dignitaries at the event include the state deputy governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who represented Governor Uba Sani, Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Dahiru Liman, who represented Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas,

Commandant- General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli, serving and past DSS directors, among others.