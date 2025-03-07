Sule Commissions State Govt Printing Press, directs MDAs to patronize facility

By Tom Okpe

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abduallahi Sule has commissioned a remodelled State Government Printing Press, directing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies’, MDAs to patronize the facility.

Sule, while commissioning the ‘Remodelled Nasarawa State Government Printing Press,’ in Lafia, on Thursday, said the facility would also be used for training of youths in skills acquisition.

He said: “An attempt made in the past, to upgrade the press failed. Today we thank God for giving us the opportunity to remodelled and provide modern equipments in this facility.

“This Printing Press was first built and commissioned in 2001. So, we appreciate those who came with the idea of establishing the printing press, though, most of the equipment actually went obsolete.

“Today, we have new equipment, we can now print out gazette, receipts, posters, banners among others at the new facility,” he said.

READ ALSO: Global Terrorism Index Ranking: Nigerians will assess security situation better than foreigners–Military

Sule also stated that the printing press would improve the revenue base of the State, saying that at the end of the day, it will improve the IGR of the State.

“We urge all Ministries, Departments and agencies, MDAs in the State, to print their documents in the facilities,” pointing that,

“management of the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism as well as management of the Printing Press qould provide quality service, via quality production at the facilities.”

Earlier, Dr Ibrahim Tanko, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism commended Governor Sule for remodeling the printing press, assuring of professionalism and training of staff for effective service delivery at the facilities.

The equipment at the printing press includes: DI machine, Computer to Plate Machine, Hot binding machine, two and one colour machines, Cutting machine, Mogana Auto numbering machine, 4 Head stitching machine and lamination machines, among others.

End