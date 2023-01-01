Suffering will end soon, Atiku/Okowa Campaign assures Nigerians

By Tunde Opalana

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has assured Nigerians that the season of anguish and pains which had been the features of the All Progressives Congress (APC) years in office will come to an end very soon when the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, is elected and sworn into office come May 29, 2023.

The campaign noted with serious concern how hardworking, industrious and resilient Nigerians, who exert themselves with great sacrifices in their various callings, have been pauperized due to the inabilities of the APC administration to harness the right policies that will enable our citizens to reap the gains of their efforts.

Cpaign spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement said such will soon be a thing of the past under Atiku Abubakar who has already articulated a strategic blueprint for economic recovery that will stimulate and sustain productivity, employment and business opportunities in large, medium and small-scale enterprises in all the critical sectors of the economy.

He said “the Atiku Abubakar economic recovery blueprint, which will be guided by international best practices in the service and production sectors will also deliver rapid infrastructural development, crash in cost of essential goods and services as well as swift rise in the purchasing power of citizens.

“Our campaign therefore urges Nigerians not to despair but approach the New Year 2023 with a stronger optimism, particularly in their efforts to vote Atiku into office on February 25, 2023.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign salutes Nigerians for their massive as well as unrelenting support and urge them to continue to give the PDP and Atiku Abubakar further required support as they march on with that spirit to vote for Atiku Abubakar and stand by their votes till the end.

“Our Campaign assures Nigerians of a rewarding 2023 under the leadership of Atiku Abubakar as President come May 29, 2023.”

