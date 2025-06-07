Sudan: RSF shellings kills at least 20 in Darfur’s IDP camp

At least 20 people have been killed and 17 others wounded over the past two days by artillery shelling from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the Abu Shouk camp for displaced persons in North Darfur state, an emergency group and a camp official said.

The camp, located north of El Fasher city, has faced daily indiscriminate shelling and drone attacks from the RSF, causing numerous civilian casualties, according to local reports.

Fourteen people died on Wednesday from artillery shells fired by the RSF towards the Nivasha area within Abu Shouk camp, according to a statement from the Abu Shouk Emergency Room, received by Sudan Tribune.

On Thursday, six more people were killed and 17 injured as the RSF continued targeting areas heavily populated by civilians, a media official at the Abu Shouk camp said.

Many residents of Abu Shouk camp and El Fasher city have dug underground shelters for protection from artillery and drone attacks. However, a significant number of civilians continue to die daily due to the indiscriminate shelling.

Source: Sudan Tribune