Sudan Crisis: FG raps stranded Nigerians, issues evacuation directives

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Federal Government on Tuesday advised thousands of Nigerians trapped in the Sudanese crisis to get in touch with Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates on planned evaluation.

Federal government however warned them against embarking on treacherous journey following reports that some of the stranded students who at the weekend left the capital Khartoum to Egyptian border were recalled because of safety concerns.

Sudan leadership crisis degenerated on April 15, 2023 resulting in fatal gun battles between the Sudan Armed Forces and Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and this had led to the killings of over 400 persons and left 350 wounded.

However, the warring factions at the weekend agreed to a 72 hours cease fire to enable foreign nationals leave the country following pleadings from American government and International community most of whom utilised the window created and evacuated their citizens home.

At first, the federal government hinted that it was impossible to evacuate her citizens in Sudan. However, following persistent pressures from parents and others, the federal government on Tuesday sympathized with Nigerians citizens stranded in Sudan and warned them against making treacherous journeys in a bid to return home.

It noted that concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, adding that the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

Federal government position was contained in a joint statement issued on Tuesday by The Director Overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Amb. Janet Olisa and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Nasir Sani-Gwarzo.

The statement said: “The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates”.

“They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493. Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved.”

While empathizing with Nigerians stranded in the North African country, the ministries reiterated that they are working with relevant authorities to make the evacuation happen.

“The Honourable Ministers, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development express concern over the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan and empathize with the entire civilian population in the country, including the Nigerian students, and other members of the Nigerian community caught up in the on-going crisis between the Sudanese Army and the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces,” they said.

“The Honourable Ministers note with concern that some of these students are trying to find their way to contiguous borders of either Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia or Chad on their own.”

“On this note, the Honourable Ministers emphasise that concrete plans are underway, to deploy, very shortly, air transport to evacuate all stranded Nigerian citizens through the identified safe transit areas back home to Nigeria in safety and dignity.”

