Submit 2025 Appropriation Bill without further delay, Reps tell FG

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to submit to the National Assembly the 2025 Appropriation Bill without further delay.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Rep. Clement Jimbo (PDP-Akwa Ibom) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Jimbo said that the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA), 2007 provided for prudent management of the nation’s resources.

According to him, the act also allows for long term macroeconomic stability of the nation’s economy, as well as accountability and transparency in fiscal operations within a medium-term fiscal policy framework.

He said that the act equally provided for the establishment of Fiscal Responsibility Commission to ensure promotion and enforcement of the nation’s economic objectives and related matters.

“Section 11(1)(b) stipulates that the federal government must, not later than four months before the commencement of the next financial year, cause to be prepared and laid before the National Assembly an Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for the next three financial years.

“Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution as well as Section 30(1) of FRA 2007, specifically, Section 88(1) stipulates that subject to other provisions of the 1999 Constitution, each house of the National Assembly shall have the power by passing resolutions.

“The time the National Assembly requires to exercise its functions as enshrined in section 88(2)b) is technically being taken away by non-compliance with Section 11(1/6) of FRA 2007 by the executive,” the lawmaker said.

In his ruling, Speaker of the house, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, mandated Committees on National Planning and Economic Development, Appropriation and Finance to ensure compliance within two weeks.