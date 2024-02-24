Student, 23, jailed 6 months for stealing cell phone

A Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 23-year-old student, David Alami, to six months imprisonment for stealing a cell phone, worth N110,000.

Alami was convicted and sentenced after pleading guilty to the theft charge.

The Judge, Saminu Suleiman, however, gave him an option of N30,000 fine and ordered him to pay the complainant, Festus Olusa, N110,000 as compensation.

Suleiman warned Alami to be of good behaviour and desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that Alami forcefully hijacked the complainant’s A05X Itel phone, valued at N110,000, from his hand on Feb. 16 and ran away with it.

He said that the offence, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

Alami, having pleaded guilty, begged the court for mercy, saying that he got drunk and misplaced the phone he stole.

He further pleaded with the court to give him time to pay the complainant back, adding that he was sorry and would not do such a thing again.