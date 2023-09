Strike: FG grinding workers, ordinary Nigerians in dust of poverty for voting LP, says party

Backs strike

By Felix Durumbah

More support has come for the nationwide indefinite strike planned by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over Federal Government’s removal of fuel price subsidy without adequate mitigating cushions on ground.

Labour Party (LP) today thumbed up both labour centres for the strike,which kicks off on Tuesday.

In a statement titled:’Workers’ strike: Labour Party identifies with Nigerian workers’ and signed by LP’s National Publicity Secretary,Obiorah Ifoh, the party said it backs any legitimate means deployed by workers to press for better welfare for the present and future generations.

The statement read: “We have followed with keen interest, in the last four months, various meetings between Organized Labour and various government bodies including the President of the Senate, the presidency, and the ministers of Labour as well as all the efforts made by the Labour leadership to get the government understand the magnitude of sufferings government policies have thrown Nigerian Workers and the entire populace into since the enthronement of this administration.

“Labour Party is not in any way surprised at the government’s apparent indifference, insensitivity, intransigence, and recalcitrant posture towards the genuine demands of the Labour bodies because their usurpation of power was not sanctioned by both the workers and generality of Nigerians. Nigerians went to the polls with clear conviction of the government they wanted but this was denied them through institutional conspiracy. Today, Nigerian workers are being punished for taking a stand during the February 25 Presidential Election.

“Labour Party is also aware of the sordid conditions which workers, the majority of them being our members, are subjected to, whereby many of them go to the office on a Monday and are forced by the prevailing economic challenges, to sleep in their offices all through to Friday before they return home.

“Labour Party is surprised that the government claimed that it has removed subsidies on Petroleum products and that it now generates over a trillion naira monthly, yet it finds it difficult to address workers’ demands. Daily, Nigerians are subjected to harsh economic realities where the inflation rate is nearing 30 percent, where a dollar is sold above N1000, and where per capital income has depreciated. Many families are withdrawing their wards from schools over a hike in school fees, while criminal activities are surging daily.

“We think that the Nigerian workers have shown enough patience and understanding.

“We are also using this medium to inform all our members and supporters to stock their homes with their necessary needs ahead of a long-drawn mass action until victory is ascertained.

“No retreat, no surrender.”

