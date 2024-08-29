Strike: FG, ASUU reach compromise, to reconvene Sept 6

..Education minister constitutes implementation monitoring c’ttee of NEEDS Assessment intervention fund

The Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have reached a compromise to avert the strike notice issued by the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU on August 19, at the end of its NEC meeting held at the University of Ibadan, issued a 21-day strike notice to the federal government over some unmet demands

At the end of a meeting by both parties on Wednesday in Abuja, a sub-committee was set up to review ASUU’s demands while the government promised to ensure lasting solutions to the crisis.

The meeting which lasted for about two and half hours was at the instance of the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman and had in attendance the leadership of ASUU led by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the closed door meeting, the minister said both parties agreed to reconvene on Sept. 6.

Mamman said a sub-committee had been set up to review the demands of the union, and ensure that all grey areas are ironed out and resolved

On his part, the ASUU President expressed the hope that all issues would be resolved before the Sept. 6 meeting.

“We have met to discuss all the issues and review them. We have given government between now and the next meeting to see what they have to do.

“We believe in the interest of the Nigerian child and we will be protecting their interest if the issues are resolved amicably,” he said.

NAN reports that the strike notice by ASUU is expected to elapse on Sept. 9, three days after the rescheduled meeting.

In addressing the demand of the union, the minister, earlier today, constituted an implementation monitoring committee of NEEDS Assessment intervention fund for Nigerian public universities

NAN reports that ASUU is seeking a comprehensive overhaul of the university system, including improved infrastructure, enhanced academic freedom, and a more sustainable funding model.

Other demands of the union, included, the release of revitalisation funds for universities, renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/ASUU agreement, and release of earned allowances for university lecturers.

Others are deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).