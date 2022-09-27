Strike: Confusion as FG orders VC’s to reopen varsities, makes U-turn

By Doosuur Iwambe

There was confusion on Monday following Federal Government order that vice-chancellors of universities should re-open schools and allow students resume lectures.

The order was later reversed leaving parents, students and other stakeholders wondering which to believe.

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for about seven months now.

The association is demanding from the Federal Government the funding of the Revitalisation of Public Universities, Earned Academic Allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) and promotion arrears.

Others are the renegotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FG Agreement and the inconsistency in Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System.

Recall that the Federal Government had gone to court to challenge the action of the association. Last week the National Industrial Court through Polycarp Hamman, the judge in the NIC, granted the Federal Government’s application for an interlocutory injunction to restrain ASUU from continuing with the strike.

The outcome of the judgement was questioned by Femi Falana, human rights lawyer and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), who stated that the national industrial court does not have jurisdiction to rule on the case between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

However, tired of the lingering strike the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission ordered vice-chancellors to re-open schools and allow students resume lectures.

In a letter disclosed to journalists on Monday, signed by the Director, Finance and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, Federal Government instructed all vice-chancellors; Pro-Chancellors and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities to re-open schools.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; Restore the daily activities and routines of the various University campuses”, part of the letter read.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellors of Public universities in Nigeria have said that they are currently studying the letter issued by the Federal Government through the National Universities Commission (NUC), ordering them to reopen schools and allow students to resume lectures.

The Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu made this known on Monday, in response to the directive issued by the NUC.

According to Ochefu, the directive by the Universities Commission is to further communicate court order to the Vice chancellors and asking them to comply to court order issued last Wednesday by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

He added that in order to forestall future strike after reopening the institutions, the vice chancellors are studying the letter from NUC so as not reopen the schools and still discover that the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are still on strike.

“The directive is basically communicating the court order to the VC’s and asking them to comply.

“The VC’s are studying this in view of the appeal by ASUU so as not to reopen and find that ASUU is still on strike”, he said.

In the meantime, the Federal Government has withdrawn its circular which it ordered vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors and governing councils to re-open federal universities.

In another circular tagged NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/136, which was also signed by the Director, Finance and Account of the NUC, Sam Onazi, the commission withdrew the order.

Though it did not explain why, the letter tagged, “Withdrawal of circular NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135 dated September 23, 2022” partly read: “I have been directed to withdraw the NUC Circular Ref: NUC/ES/138/Vol.64/135, and dated September 23, 2022 on the above subject.

“Consequently, the said circular stands withdrawn. All pro-chancellors and chairmen of governing councils, as well as vice-chancellors of federal universities are to please note. Further development and information would be communicated to all relevant stakeholders.

“Please accept the assurances of the Executive Secretary’s warmest regards”, the new circular read.

