Strengthening cooperative sector will boost realization of $1 trillion economy – Sen. Abdullahi

By Tunde Opalana

The Hon. Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi has said that a revamped cooperative sector would ensure empowerment and prosperity for Nigerians, thereby making cooperators part of the One Trillion US Dollar economy within the decade.

Ezeaja Ikemefuna, Assistant Director Information on behalf of the Director, Information in the ministry in a statement on Wednesday said the Minister made this known during the flag-off ceremony of the National Training/Workshop for Trustees, Management Committee, and Managers of Cooperative Societies in Nigeria for the South-East and South-South Cooperative Stakeholders Forum, held at Federal Cooperative College, Oji – River, Enugu State, recently.

Abdullahi stated that‘’ the largest cooperatives globally is about 300 and generate a total turnover of $2.4 trillion, highlighting their crucial role in driving economic growth and social development’’.

The Minister added that ‘’they play a significant role in reducing hunger and alleviating poverty worldwide’’.

Sen. Abdullahi pointed out that ‘’ agricultural cooperatives contribute 35 per cent to the global cooperative asset base and turnover.’

He revealed that ‘’the capacity building and development programme is a continuous process in the strategic blueprint for the revitalization of the cooperative sector in Nigeria carrying everyone along and let them know that this government has laid down the political will to empower its citizenry’’.

The Minister added that ‘’this training is a prelude to bigger and better things for the cooperative sector as we have some other upcoming events to ensure all stakeholders are carried along in this Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme’’.

He noted that the expected outcomes and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) includes;Review of the Nigerian Cooperative Societies Act N98 LFN 2004 to align with current realities, especially as it relates to technology, Development and Launching of a New National Policy for Cooperative Development & Growth 2025, Establishing a National Regulatory Framework and Standard Operating Guidelines for Cooperatives in Nigeria,Facilitate the establishment of a Bank for Cooperative Societies that will be solely owned and governed by Cooperators themselves to serve their needs, among others.

He stated that the days of fake cooperative societies were gone and measures were being taken to bring sanity, noting that the National Council on Cooperative Affairs will be convened soon to bring synergy, collaboration and partnership with the States’ Cooperative ecosystem.

The Minister further revealed that ‘’ the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform National Training Workshop for the South-West Cooperative Stakeholders Forum would take place at the Federal Cooperative College, Ibadan, on the 29th & 30th of April, 2025.

He added that the National Cooperative Summit on Renewed Hope for Food Security, which will bring all the stakeholders from the six geopolitical zones and will be hosted in Abuja before the end of this second quarter’’.

He lauded the efforts of the Provosts of the Federal Cooperative College in the South East and South South Geo-Political Zones to align with Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led Administration.

In his remarks, the Provost and Chief Executive Officer, Federal Cooperative College, Oji River, Enugu State, Dr.Jude Ejikeme stated that ‘’ this workshop provides a platform, not just for an intensive training for the participants but also, for key cooperative stakeholders from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones to interact with our dynamic and most versatile Minister in charge of Cooperative Affairs, share their views, and of course, offer opinions on the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform and Revamp Programme’’.

He added that ‘’we hope to gain valuable insights into what our stakeholders expect from the government to facilitate cooperative development within their zones and Nigeria’’.

He also pointed out that the knowledge shared will focus not only on the core principles of cooperative management but also on the critical skills needed to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the modern economy.

Highlights of the event was the inspection of the Cooperative College by the Hon. Minister of State and unveiling of four vehicles, namely (1) Coaster Bus, (1)18 Seater bus, (2) Hilux Utility for the college.