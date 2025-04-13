Strengthening air connections: Tanzania’s envoy advocates direct flights to Nigeria

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, CON, FCIArb (UK), recently hosted Mrs. Judica Elfadhili Nagunwa, Head of Chancery of the Tanzania High Commission, along with her delegation, in his Abuja office.

A statement by Special Advisor, Media and Communication to the Minister, Tunde Moshood and made available to the Daily Times says, the discussions centered on enhancing bilateral relations between Nigeria and Tanzania, particularly through improved air connectivity. A significant topic was Air Tanzania’s request to initiate direct flights between the two nations.

Mrs. Nagunwa highlighted that these direct flights would not only boost trade and tourism but also strengthen cultural and interpersonal connections. She affirmed the Tanzanian government’s commitment to work closely with Nigeria to make this initiative a reality.

READ ALSO: Shettima, Zulum, AGF Honour Yusuf Ali at Ilorin Turbaning

Minister Keyamo expressed his support for the proposal, assuring the delegation that the Ministry is prepared to facilitate the necessary processes aligned with Nigeria’s regulatory frameworks. He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, to expand Nigeria’s aviation landscape and foster stronger air transport links across Africa.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to maintain ongoing communication between the aviation authorities of both nations to expedite approvals and operational arrangements.