Strengthen internal fraud control mechanisms In banks, Oborewori urges CIBN

By Nosa Akenzua

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has been charged to use its standards setting role to fashion out more proactive mechanisms for fighting fraud in the banking system.

Delta State governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, gave the charge at the 3rd Delta State Annual CIBN Seminar/Bankers’ Forum Dinner which took place in Asaba at the weekend.

The governor, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon Prince Johnson Erijo, noted that the insider connection in bank frauds was becoming worrisome, making it imperative for the CIBN to be more diligent about its control of entry into the banking profession and standards setting.

He urged the Institute to strictly visit any breach of the professional ethics with appropriate sanctions, be blind to emotions and positions of erring members, in order to boost the confidence of the public in the banking industry.

Oborevwori further urged the CIBN to be exceedingly thorough in its assigned responsibilities of professional certification and accreditation of members, adding that it should deploy modern technology to the system to reduce the amount of time customers usually spent on the queue in the banks.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Chairman, Asaba branch of the CIBN, Mr Charles Ojakovo, said the annual seminar, with the theme: “Financial inclusion and Economic Development in Nigeria: Professional Ethics and Leadership in Banking Industry”, was apt and in tune with the present day reality.

Ojakovo said the branch, since its inception in ,2013, had continued to make significant progress over the years and currently had a membership strength of over 700.

The Branch Chairman said the Exco, under his watch, hoped to take CIBN to greater heights in 2024 through a robust collaboration with the Delta State Government in the areas of budget implementation and staff training, ensure a linkage programme with the state-owned Universities, among other services.

The event featured the presentation of award certificates to some deserving personalities and banking institutions.