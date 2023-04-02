Streaming platform focuses on customers satisfaction- Thony Edouard

Streaming platform, The Plug Network, continues to grow as it nears its second year, posting spectacular growth in its subscribers base and the number and diversity of its content, which, in 2022, was 60 across six categories but has increased to 86 as of March 2023.

The Plug Network, owned by New York-based real estate guru, Thony Edouard, has been an alternative streaming platform for subscribers who crave diversified content across the globe.

Edouard, in a recent interview, had avowed that the progress and gains by the video streaming platform were not accidental but rather because The Plug Network is designed to appeal to all “pristine cultures, ethnicity and communities.”

Speaking further, he affirmed: “Our focus in 2023 is to increase our content considerably and satisfy our customers’ entertainment needs beyond their expectations.”

The imperative to achieve these objectives, according to him, is the reason the streaming service is focused on the production of original content of award-winning quality.

Reiterating that The Plug Network is not in competition with any other streaming service company, Edouard further averred: “We want to be known for quality production and streaming services that give subscribers satisfaction.

That is why we are focused on providing unique and original content across various categories such as movies, TV shows, talk shows, documentaries and concerts.”

The streaming platform, which is accessible via its website, www.theplugnetwork.com, and mobile app, has established itself as an emerging entertainment streaming company with a growing subscriber base that is global.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, whatever your ethnicity or culture, you will find content that suits your sensibility on The Plug Network,” said its CEO, Edouard.