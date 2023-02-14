Stop attacking Nigerians in Lagos, other states, Atiku/Okowa Campaign cautions Tinubu

By Tunde Opalana

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization, in the strongest term, condemns the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s resort to violent attacks against innocent Nigerians especially in Lagos State just because they are not supporting his ilife ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria.

The Campaign described the attack as an inexcusable act of cowardice that can only come from a “deflated Presidential candidate” of the APC who is now clutching at straws.

In a statement Monday by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan

Spokesperson, the Campaign Organization noted with pains the alarm raised by Nigerians, particularly women, over vicious physical attacks unleashed on them by suspected Tinubu supporters in Lagos State just because they are members as well as supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Campaign said “it is appalling that instead of humbly accepting his rejection by Nigerians across the country given his baggage of incapacities, the APC Presidential Candidate had resorted to venting his frustrations by unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.

“Nigerians are shocked by the viral video showing victims of Tinubu’s agent’s crying and calling for help over their destroyed property and means of livelihood in Lagos State just because they have chosen to support Atiku Abubakar, who embodies the hope of Nigerians for a better nation.

“The public is invited to note the eye witness account of the involvement of Tinubu’s agents including the “SA to the Governor of Lagos State, Hadji Awondu; Jamiu Erin, Muri Bebe; Saheed Leader among others in the violent attack.

“The Atiku/ Okowa Campaign is however not surprised that Tinubu would descend this low given the evidence of his proclivity for brawling and thuggery as well as sustained incitement of his followers for insurrection, in his desperation to derail our electoral process because he has been rejected.”

According to the Campaign, the purpose of this attack is to instill fear, foist a siege mentality on Nigerians and create voter apathy by making the nation to appear unsafe for Nigerians to come out and vote.

“This further explains why Tinubu refused to sign the first National Peace Accord and why he established a militia code-named Jagaban Army; which is now being armed to unbridle violence on Nigerians and disrupt the 2023 general elections.

“In any case, our campaign wants Tinubu to know that recruitment of thugs to engage in wanton destruction of the property and businesses of Nigerians in Lagos and other states will not yield him electoral victory on February 25,” the statement added.

The campaign saluted the courage exhibited by Lagosians in resisting Tinubu in his resort to violence, stressing that this shows that Nigerians have made up their minds to vote for Atiku Abubakar .

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign called on security agencies to go after the perpetrators of this cowardly act especially the said SA to the Governor; Hadji Awondu; Jamiu Erin; Muri Bebe; Saheed leader among others.

“The security agencies should take urgent steps to protect Nigerians from being attacked by Tinubu and his agents just because they prefer Atiku Abubakar and not him (Tinubu) as the next President of Nigeria.

“Furthermore, in our stand with Nigerians, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately call the APC Presidential Candidate to order and take immediate steps to stop him (Tinubu) in his plots to derail our democratic process,” the campaign insisted.

