Stocks market sustains bullish run with N44.03bn gain

By Temitope Adebayo

The equities market of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Tuesday sustained the bullish run for the second trading day of the week, as market capitalization gained N44.03billion to close at N29.00trillion, compared to N28.954 trillion recoded on Monday.

Closing the first month in January, the Lagos bourse closed higher as the benchmark index gained 0.15 per cent to settle at 53,238.67 points.

Gains in GEREGU (+10.00%) drove the overall market’s strong performance, while year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.88 per cent.

Analysis of yesterday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 3.86 per cent.

A total of 250.19million shares valued at N5.88billion were exchanged in 4,328 deals. GTCO (-0.20%) led the volume chart with 14.16million units traded, while AIRTELAFRI (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N3.31billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 1.57-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+10.00%) topped twenty-one (21) others on the gainer’s table, while CHAMS (-10.00%) led thirteen (13) others on the leader’s log.

