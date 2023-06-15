Stocks market extends gaining streak by N991.81bn

By Temitope Adebayo

The Nigerian stocks market on Wednesday, extended its bullish run for the second consecutive session, posting strong gains as the market appreciated by N991.81billion to close at N32.66trillion, higher than N31.67 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The benchmark Index, also, ended 3.13 per cent stronger to settle at 59,985.10 points, compared to 58,163.55 points settled at the previous trading session.

Although, data obtained from the NGX, showed that the sustained demands in index heavyweight MTNN (+10.00%), alongside ZENITHBANK (+9.74%), GTCO (+9.42%) and SEPLAT (+10.00%) drove the broader index’s strong performance outweighing losses in DANGCEM (-0.98%), BUACEMENT (-6.52%), JBERGER (-4.46%) and ARDOVA (-5.06%).

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 17.04 per cent, while yesterday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 9.65 per cent.

A total of 1.30billion shares valued at N21.08billion were exchanged in 11,947 deals. UBA (+9.63%) led the volume chart with 230.76million units traded, while GTCO (+9.42%) led the value chart in deals worth N4.20billion.

Market breadth closed positive at a 6.00-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones.

MTNN (+10.00%) topped fifty-three (53) others on the leader’s table, while BUACEMENT (-6.52%) led eight (8) others on the laggard’s log.

