Stewardship: Adamawa APC groups rates Tinubu’s regime high

… thanks him for appointing Ribadu, Tahir

By Tom Garba

A coalition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth groups have rated the administration of President Bola Tinubu high in the area of security, education, empowerment and health.

The groups in a press conference in Yola on Tuesday said the renewed hope of President Tinubu is bringing hope to Nigerians that the country is moving in the right direction.

Hon Khaleel Sajoh addressed journalists reiterating their support for the party and unrelenting loyalty because of the President’s efforts in reviving the country’s economy which is in dire need of attention.

READ ALSO: Nigerians will suffer if judges are not well paid – CJN

According to him, Tinubu’s spirit of fighting all forms of insecurity and bringing good policies in the education, agriculture, banking, aviation and health sectors is a testament that the Renewed Hope Agenda is yielding a positive result sooner than expected.

“It’s in this line that we the APC Youths in Adamawa thoughts it wise and a point of duty to specially appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (NSA) and Professor Mamman Tahir, the Minister of Education.

“These two offices are key and critical to the development of the country, we are happy to say that the two sons of Adamawa State (Nuhu Ribadu and Mamman Tahir) are making the State proud and their patriotic spirit in delivering good leadership in their respective offices is working well in the interest of the nation.” Khaleel said

He said because of the purposeful leadership Tinubu is giving for the nation, Khaleel and other Youths employed all appointees of the Federal Government under the Tinubu’s administration to team up to bring lasting solution in the area of Youth unemployment, Youth restiveness and the ‘Japa’ syndrome.

Khaleel worried that the brain drain that Nigerian Youths have found it a hubby in search of a greener land outside the shores of Nigeria, It’s becoming a social menace and highly detrimental to the developmental growth of the country.

“This can be drastically minimize if there’s Youths inclusion in Government and are being carrying along from all tiers of government across the country.

“We call on Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Mamman Tahir to engage the Adamawa APC Youths well in propagate the ideals of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is no doubt doing well considering the laudable achievements of his one year stewardship in office.

“We believe our contribution during campaign period worked out the wonders of winning the election and our sustained propaganda will further create massive awareness to the larger society for the administration good achievements be well known,” said Khaleel.