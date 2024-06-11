Sterling Bank revolutionizes credential verification with blockchain technology

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

Sterling Bank, a leading financial institution committed to driving innovation and progress, has partnered with the School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) to revolutionize credential verification through blockchain technology.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing the efficiency, security, and accessibility of academic credentials in Nigeria.

Acknowledging the pressing need for an effective solution, Sterling Bank has taken the initiative to back the implementation of VX Technologies’ innovative blockchain-based digital certification program.

This initiative arose from the necessity for a transformative solution to address the difficulties faced by SPPG in managing and verifying academic credentials through paper-based systems.

“We are thrilled to partner with VX Technologies and SPPG to introduce this game-changing initiative,” said Obinna Ukachukwu, Chief Growth Officer Sterling Bank.

“We believe in the power of innovation to drive progress and transform lives at Sterling Bank. By supporting the adoption of blockchain technology in education, we are not only revolutionizing credential verification but also advancing our H.E.A.R.T strategy for Education, which prioritizes Access and Equity.”

Sterling Bank’s investment in this pioneering project underscores its commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change in Nigeria’s education sector. By leveraging blockchain technology, graduates from SPPG will now have access to secure, tamper-proof digital certificates, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of their academic achievements.

As VX Technologies maintains its leadership position in integrating blockchain technology across diverse sectors, its collaboration with SPPG and Sterling Bank underscores the significant impact of blockchain technology on education and beyond.

“We are pleased to acknowledge the impactful generosity of Sterling Bank, who has provided the funding necessary for the initial phase of this project. “ said Ryan Hawkos, Director of Operations, VX Technologies.

“This support ensures that thousands of SPPG alumni can access their digital certificates, with the first one thousand certificates being provided at no cost.”

As Nigeria’s education landscape continues to evolve in the digital age, Sterling Bank remains committed to driving innovation and empowering the next generation of leaders. Through strategic partnerships and groundbreaking initiatives like the blockchain-based digital certification project, Sterling Bank is leading the charge towards a future where access to education is seamless, secure, and equitable.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of SPPG, Alero Ayida-Otobo, “Sterling Bank’s commitment to quality and positive educational experiences for people is yet again demonstrated here in their commitment to supporting the adoption of innovative technology across the educational ecosystem.”

“We are one of the first institutions in Nigeria to embrace blockchain for academic credential management, and we look forward to a near future where this is the norm across Nigeria,” he added.