Stephanie Otobo makes fresh allegations against Apostle Suleman

Nigerian-Canadian singer, Stephanie Otobo has accused controversial clergyman, Apostle Johnson Suleman of trying to hack her social media account.

Stephanie, who released controversial private photos of the apostle some couple of months ago, in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, accused Apostle Suleman of trying to use his money to ‘oppress her out of social media’.

Sharing a screenshot of a message gotten from Instagram over recent suspicions on her account, Otobo said the ‘man of God’ was haunting her despite God’s warning.

She wrote: ”This is the 2nd attempt in the last three days someone has been trying to steal my account. Suleman doesn’t want people to see me shine so he is doing what he knows how to do best (use money to oppress people) and despite the fact that God is warning him to leave his children alone. Please anyone can help identify that Nigerian no? They tryna steal my account for days now.”

In May, Stephanie Otobo, in a post on Twitter, shared private pictures of an alleged video call with Apostle Suleman, accusing him of trying to shut her up with operatives of the Nigerian Police, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

She wrote on Twitter: “If these screenshots were fake, how did i get his pics that aren’t public pics at the first place and how come I’m the first to release this kind of pics of him? He has changed his hairstyle twice since i came out to speak up with receipts. He has done alot to appear different.

“If the d*ck pic isn’t his, what is he gonna say about the scar oh his left thigh? His wife can’t deny that scar. How did i know he has a scar on his left thigh if we we didn’t have intimacy?Lol. If he’s denying, he should open up his thigh let’s see. His nails too says it all.

“Some people kept on wondering why i came out esposing apostle Johnson suleman, and why i haven’t let go ever since.

“The truth is that, i never planned to. He pushed me to the wall and the only way i could fight back was to cry out and made everything known. The devil smile.

“Apostle Johnson Suleman tried using police to shut me up because I visited Nigeria to do feature Timaya in a song. I already paid Clarence Peters for the visuals of the song before oga arrested me, cos i refused to obey him to go back to Canada. He wanted me to amount to nothing.”

