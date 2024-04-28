Stephanie Okereke-Linus: Many reasons to be happy at 13th wedding anniversary

BY OGAH MARY

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus, and husband, Linus Idahosa, on Sunday celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her instagram page, @stephanielinus, to celebrate the milestone with a display of a picture of herself and husband.

She wrote, “Cheers to 🥂Thirteen years of amazingness and building beautiful memories and dreams together.

“Each year, always better than the last.

Happy 13th Anniversary, to us🌹” #Thirteen Years Strong #Happy Anniversary.”

Some fans also took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

@Joycekalu said, “Happy anniversary sis.”

@Yomicasual, with an emoji wrote, “🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

@Kelechiamadiobi said, “Big congratulations.”

Also, @DewumiHappy ,wrote “Happy anniversary 😍😍.”

The couple got married on April, 21,2012, in Paris, France, at a private wedding ceremony. Stephanie Okereke was born in Ngor Okpala, Imo State as the sixth child of Mary and Chima Okereke’s eight children.

She completed her primary and secondary education in Delta State, before proceeding to University of Calabar, in Cross River State, where she graduated with a degree in English and Literary Studies.

While she was still a teenager in the year 1997, she starred in two Nollywood movies; Compromise 2 and Waterloo. During the 2002 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant, Okereke reached 3rd place.

A year later in 2003, Okereke won two awards, out of the eight nominations she received, at the 2003 Reel Awards for ‘Best Actress – English’ and ‘Best Actress of the year 2003’.

After graduating from the New York Film Academy, Okereke released the movie Through the Glass in which she served as director, scriptwriter, producer and actress. The film received an Africa Movie Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay in 2009.

In 2014, she released another movie, Dry and again served as a director, scriptwriter, producer, and actress which won many awards including 12th Africa Movie Academy Awards and 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards best movie overall movie with the prize of a brand new car. Okereke has starred in over 90 movies.

In March 2021, as part of her campaign against gender-based violence on the female folk, the actress released two short movies (which she produced) titled The Student and Bad Police. Stephanie’s first son, Maxwell Enosata Linus was born in October 2015, while they welcomed their second son in May, 2022, seven years after their first son.

