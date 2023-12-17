State of the nation: Insecurity, inflation, bad roads dim enthusiasm for Christmas

BY BARTH EZE

Less than 8 days to Christmas, travelers across the country are apprehensive over safety of roads and towns following the rising insecurity in the country.

Many Nigerians are likely going to use road following the high cost of flights in recent times. While road transportation is also high, their fears are formed by the incessant kidnappings, banditry and all other sorts of criminality on the roads.

On December 25, Christians all over the world will celebrate the Feast of Nativity of Jesus Christ, an event that comes with visitations, travelling, holidays, events, ceremonies and church crusades.

But rising insecurity in Nigeria is forcing some Nigerians to think otherwise, throwing a cloud of pessimism on what Christmas festivities have always been about.

Investigations by Sunday Times report that over 25 Nigerian roads are not safe for long and short term travels, because of banditry and kidnappers’ activities.

It was gathered that the most dangerous travel routes in Nigeria today are Abuja-Abaji-Lokoja, Loko-Oweto, Okpella-Auchi-Okene, Obajana-Kabba, the Abuja-Kaduna highway, Kaduna-Birnin Gwari expressway, and Kaduna to Kachia road. There have been countless attacks on the Kaduna-Abuja highway as well as the Sokoto-Gusua road.

Again, the Okigwe-Uturu road, Zaria-Kaduna highway, Maiduguri-Damaturu, and the Akure-Ilesa and Akure-Akoko roads are also dangerous.

In the southern part of the country, the most notorious roads where travellers will not dare sleep because of the kidnapping and banditry activities are Auga Road in Akoko, Akure- ljare, Akure-Owo- Oba Akoko- Akungba; Oka Akoko – lsua Akoko, lpele- Ido Ani, Ondo-Ore, Ondo-Akure and Akure-Benin. Benin-Sapele, Benin–Agbor roads, Ekpoma and Uromi roads are also giving Nigerians the shivers. Lagos-Ore-Benin bypass routes have also turned to kidnappers’ den.

In the North Central, the Okene-Auchi-Benin and Okenne-Ajaokuta-Anyingba roads are some of the roads reported to be unsafe, especially at this period.

Security agencies are yet to give road users confidence on the security of the roads.

Reports say bandits operate on these roads unhindered with dangerous weapons and charms.

Travellers to South East, are afraid of the activities of the unknown gunmen on Anambra, Imo, Ebonyi and Enugu roads.

Added to the insecurity is the poor condition of the roads, and thousands of security check points which make journeys herculean.

The security officers on the highways, most of the times get carried away and start to do things not in the schedule of their duties by delaying passengers and drivers.

Talking of deplorable roads, travellers will groan on routes like Benin-Auchi Highway, Benin-Warri Expressway, Ibadan-Ilesha Expressway, Abuja-Lokoja Expressway, Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, Calabar-Itu Road, Obollo Afor-Makurdi Road.

Christiana Okoro, a civil servant in Abuja, told our correspondent that she wasn’t going to travel, even though she has her family member’s wedding but because of the kidnappers, she cancelled the plan to travel.

Also, a construction staff in one of the big construction companies in Abuja, one Tuesday from Cross River State, said he wasn’t going to travel because of high cost of transportation and insecurity. He said to cross Imo State and Umuahia is a very risky journey for him and his family. Though he planned taking his children to his place for the first time but has cancelled the plan.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Police Command, Delta State, has given 12 tips on how to stay safe during the festival period.

The Command shared some security tips with Nigerians on how to stay safe amidst rising insecurity in the country.

In its tweet posted on the Force’s official X account on Thursday, it advised Nigerians to avoid showing off.

“Schedule meetings between 8 am and 2 pm. don’t leave too early and don’t be caught in the late hours. Remove titles from your phone contacts. Eg: Hon, Alhaji, Chief, Inspector and military ranks in general.

“While driving, focus on the road and ensure that every 5-7 minutes, there is traffic on the returning lane. Try not to exceed 100km per hour so you can make your judgments timely. It will also help you look out for traps and appreciate the terrain,” the Command said.

According to the Command, “If you can, please don’t use tinted sheets on your car. It passes a message to bandits and criminals that you are a VIP. Make sure you always have a spare tyre, plug and fuel pump in your car. Don’t ignore this. Even if you are not the one driving, put your phone away and keep your eyes on the road.

“Moving in a convoy has proven not to always intimidate criminal elements. Choose your driving companions wisely.

“If you must stop to buy food articles or ease yourself, it is advisable to take that break at a major town. Villages harbour criminal informants. Fill up your tank well before you hit the road and top up only in major towns.

“Approach checkpoints with caution; they could be traps. Most security outfits only patrol in vehicles on major highways and these are safety tips. They will help tremendously, but cannot guarantee total protection from these elements.”