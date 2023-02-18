State of the Nation: El-Rufai’s counter-instruction on cash swap, treasonable, says Datti Baba Ahmed

· No plans to postpone elections, says Presidency

By Ukpono Ukpong

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has said the counter directive by the Kaduna State governor that the old naira note should still remain in use in the state jurisdiction was an affront on the constitutional powers of the president and constitute a treasonable offence.

Datti Baba-Ahmed said this at a press briefing in Abuja while fielding questions from journalist on the import of such directive to the naira policy and powers of the president.

“If an elected governor of a constituent part of a sovereign country would give directive to the contrary of what is constitutionally the exclusive preserve of the federal government.

“Like it or hate it, Buhari’s government was duly elected and sworn in as the president of a sovereign state and currency matters on sovereign issues. No state governor, especially those who have serially disobeyed court judgements in their political career have the right to challenge the government.

“However, they know themselves better, they know how they came to Power. They know much they collected from each other and what transpired way back in 2013, 2014, 2015.”

Datti added that: “Why a commander in Chief cannot descend irrespective of immunity of a state governor, while as commander in chief, you give out an executive order, clean and constitutional, and, a state governor goes out to say that people should continue of exchange that currency, so that there are two authorities in the country, why President Buhari is silent about this is best known to them.

“Immunity does not mean that the offence has not been committed. This is a treasonable offence, why Buhari is keeping quiet is strange.

“These are state governments who have not fought the Buhari government for failure to keep all the promises to secure Nigerians. It has made international headlines. They have not challenged Buhari on that.

“They did not challenge Buhari when the Naira fell from N200 to N750 or more now to the dollar, they have not challenged him. It is only the few weeks before elections that they are challenging the President to the extent of giving counter orders of treason, it is close to treason. Lawyers will tell you that better,” Datti-Baba Ahmed stated.

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party maintained that such reckless comment which undermined the constitutional powers of the president and threatened the seamless implementation of a fiscal policy would not have happened under an Obi presidency as it would have been dealt with constitutionally.

He said while the Labour Party was confident of winning the election because the party had all the odds in its favour, it was cautiously optimistic about the determination of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deliver a free, fair and credible election.

“My personal experiences will not fail to bear here. I have in the past suffered a variety of fraud perpetrated against me in 2007, 2011 and 2012. For that I have been able to know INEC deeply.

“I have also been a keen observer in 2015 and particularly in 2019, the question about how confident I am in INEC delivering a free, fair and credible election?

“I am cautiously optimistic and so should all Nigerians. Until we see free fair credible elections, let them do it and we will believe.”

…. No plans to postpone elections, says Presidency

The Presidency has denied any plans for President Muhammadu Buhari to handover to an interim government come May 29.

This is as it also described the claims that the naira swap policy was “engineered” to keep the President Muhammadu Buhari in office beyond the hand-over date.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement issued in Abuja said that there is absolutely no truth to the claim that President Muhammadu Buhari is working towards an interim government or even worse, the truncation of democracy- democracy that he has helped to keep alive not only in Nigeria, in West Africa but throughout the continent.

“The talk of interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark. Those who peddle it stand to gain nothing- nothing at all -but the creation of panic and the incitement of the public against the federal government.

“It is another dangerous dimension by people who are afraid that they may lose their elections.

“Everybody is aware that there is a lot of pressure on everyone-all of us- the party, its elected officials, its candidates and law enforcement agencies following the way the currency swap has gone but the way to go is not to panic.

“There is indeed a problem and nobody will pretend that it doesn’t exist.

“It is precisely because the President is concerned with this problem that he opened several avenues for consultation with leaders and groups across the country, culminating in his broadcast to the nation on Thursday morning.

“In line with the speech, his clear and unequivocal directive is that the problem of cash supply must be addressed without delay.”

The statement however, urged Nigerians not to panic but give full support to the leaders in the implementation of the policy.

“While this is being done, there is no need to panic. We need to work together as leaders; as a people and as one nation. When panic hits, people go into overdrive. Shouting helps no one because no one can listen.

“The solution to the problem is not in sending Nigerians into confusion. Elections, just a week ahead, will hold and Nigerians will vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, (and any others if they so wish) on the basis of their choice.

“Our people want progress, good governance, law and order and will not be swayed by the negative energy that is being expended against a well-meaning currency change.”

Furthermore, he reiterated that it is obvious that the All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will be the favoured successor to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Finally, to state that: the President clearly has a favoured successor in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is not in doubt.

“The fact that Tinubu has been opposed to the speed and timing of the Naira swap timetable does not mean he is against the idea of Nigeria becoming a cashless society. Of course, Tinubu does support a cashless society: for he is a man of the future.

“What should be made crystal clear to the doubters and the speculators and the untruth-tellers is that in no way was the naira swap “engineered” to keep the President in office beyond May 29. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“The President looks forward to handing over the reins of power to his elected successor. This will happen on May 29, 2023 as the Constitution requires it.

“The days of unelected Nigerian leaders, and those who outstay their welcome by unconstitutionally extending it, have gone.”

