State of Emergency in Rivers State: Tinubus’ actions represents new law in Nigeria – CLPSN

…says it’s unlawful, clear subversion of democracy and imposition of autocracy

By Tom Okpe

A group, Concerned Leaders and Political Stakeholders’ in Nigeria, CLPSN, has said State of Emergency, declared in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represents new law in Nigeria.

It also described it as unlawful and a clear subversion of democracy and imposition of autocratic Federal control over a democratically elected State Government.

At a joint press conference in Abuja on Thursday, the CLPSN, led by its leader, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on what he described as, ‘Unconstitutional Declaration of State of Emergency in Rivers State, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,’ said:

“We are a cross-section of leaders and political stakeholders from across the country. We have come together to address the dangerous and unconstitutional actions taken by President Tinubu, on March 18, 2025, to wit, the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State and the illegal suspension of the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State House of Assembly.

“This action is not only unlawful but also, a clear subversion of democracy and imposition of autocratic Federal control over a duly elected State Government.

“We strongly condemn this development and call on all Nigerians of good conscience to resist this brazen assault on the constitution of our country and the institutions of our democracy.

“Rivers State is not a conquered territory, and Nigeria is not a dictatorship, requiring the replacement of an elected Governor with a Military Administrator.

“We recall that even when a previous administration had declared a state of emergency in parts of the country, bedevilled by insurgency and acts of terrorism, the Governors of the concerned States were not removed from office as this administration has done.

“This action, by President Tinubu therefore, represents a new law, for our country.”

He stated that Mr President’s illegal and unconstitutional proclamation was presumably, driven by the protracted insidious political crisis in the State, which culminated in the recent ruling of the Supreme Court.

“Naturally, we expected all parties to the dispute to follow laid-down procedures, and in good faith, to promptly, implement judgment of the highest court of the land.

“We note that despite provocative statements and belligerent attitude of his opponents, Governor Fubara had demonstrated goodwill, and appeared disposed to the implementation of the Supreme Court ruling.”

Atiku, who further stressed that President Tinubu, rather than rise above the fray, also, said he yielded to petty favouritism and betrayed the oath he solemnly swore to, before God and man, which was, “to do right to all manner of people, according to law, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

“If President Tinubu had conveniently disguised his true intentions in the past, his broadcast to the nation on 18th March 2025, betrayed his bias and fell far below the standard of comportment, expected from his exalted office,” he stated.

The group however, demand that President Tinubu, revokes immediately, the unconstitutional proclamation and reinstate the elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and the State Assembly of Rivers State, and the National Assembly, to vote against this illegal action when it comes before them for approval.

“This Federal Government should not manufacture political crises that could disrupt the fragile stability and return the country to the past that we have all prayed to leave behind for good.

“This is not just about Rivers State, it is about the future of Nigeria’s democracy.”