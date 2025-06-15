State of emergency declaration, Ibas appointment Distil tension in Rivers – Group

…commends Tinubu for genuine intention to end crisis

The declaration of the state of emergency which led to the appointment of a sole administrator has been described as the most effective mechanism in stemming rising political tension in Rivers State.

A civil society group, the Nigeria Peace and Governance Initiative which made this observed also commended the unbiased political intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the crisis that almost tore Rivers State into pieces.

The group in a statement issued by its President, Charles Obeli in Port Harcourt yesterday said the political tension rocking the state before the bold actions has reduced to a great extent.

The group said Tinubu’s appointment of Rear Admiral Ibok-Eket Ibas (rtd), a neutral and experienced personality , as Sole Administrator of the state, has helped to restore normalcy in the state.

According to the group “the appointment of a neutral and experienced person like Ibas, signalled a decisive break from “the grip of non-state actors who were on the verge of legitimising anarchy in the state.

“Before the federal government stepped in, Rivers State was on the edge. What we witnessed was the gradual hijack of democratic space by individuals who saw state power as personal property.

“The appointment of Rear Admiral Ibas sent a strong message that the era of lawlessness is over and that responsible governance is back. Since his appointment, there’s been a visible return to normalcy. Public offices are functioning without intimidation, and the state’s political temperature has dropped significantly. It shows the power of impartial leadership.”

Commending President Tinu u, the group said the President’s political will to avoid political interference in the selection process shows his deeper understanding of Rivers’ fragile political terrain.

It further lauded the President for the calibre of nominees forwarded to the Senate for appointment into key state institutions in Rivers State.

“These nominees are not career politicians or recycled loyalists. They are proven professionals with track records of service and discipline. This is a clear signal to Rivers people that our state is turning a new page — one focused on merit, integrity, and national interest above narrow agendas,” the group noted.