State House Perm Sec charges staff on service delivery, signs performance contract

The Permanent Secretary of the State House, Mr Temitope Peter Fashedemi, has charged members of staff to recommit themselves to their duties by ensuring professionalism and efficient service delivery.

The Permanent Secretary gave the charge while fielding questions shortly after he signed a Performance Contract with Directors across various Departments in the State House during the closing ceremony of the three-day 2025 Management and Ministerial Performance Management System (MPMS) Retreat in Abuja.

The retreat, with the theme; Building a Responsive and High Performance workforce through Innovation and Team Work was organised by the State House Management as part of the ongoing reforms in the Federal Civil Service.

Abiodun Oladunjoye, Director (Information & Public Relations)State House disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Fashedemi noted that the signing of the performance contract was not a ceremonial gesture but a binding commitment that will guide the expectations and the responsibilities of all directorates.

According to him, “This is part of the reforms that is going on in the Federal Civil Service. Eventually, it will cascade into the larger public service. The State House is only doing its bit, being part of the Civil Service, to ensure that our performance is measured. And the staff, starting from the directors and cascading downwards to the lower cadre, all have targets of what is expected of them.

“What we have done in the last couple of days, is actually a sensitisation and training for them to understand what the Performance Management System is all about, so that they know that it’s not something new that will make life difficult for them. It is actually to make the work easier so that everybody understands what exactly is expected of them, and the timeline to achieve those things.

“The exercise signifies that the staff understands his duties and is in agreement with the supervisor on how to achieve them. At the end of the agreed period, they will sit together again and look at each of those tasks one by one and see what has been achieved and what has not.”

The Permanent Secretary added that the performance contract is a solemn pledge that makes everyone accountable in line with the President’s vision of a more productive and responsive public service, urging every staff member to rededicate themselves to the tasks at hand.

“We must collectively embrace a culture of efficiency, integrity, and timely delivery,” he said.