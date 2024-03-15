State: Highest, lowest food prices in Nigeria

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has released a list of states with the highest and lowest food inflation in Nigeria.

According to the Bureau, Kogi, Rivers, and Kwara states have the highest food inflation year-on-year in Nigeria.

Kogi – 46.32%

Rivers – 44.34%

Kwara – 43.05%

The report also revealed that Bauchi, Plateau and Taraba recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis.

Bauchi – 31.46%

Plateau – 32.56%

Taraba – 33.23%

NBS disclosed this in its latest Consumer Price Index and Inflation report, which was published on Friday, 15th March.

Meanwhile, Kogi, Oyo and Bauchi recorded the highest all-items inflation annually in Nigeria.

Kogi recorded 37.98 per cent, Oyo 36.60 per cent and Bauchi 35.62 per cent, of headline inflation, year-on-year.

In the same vein, Borno (26.28 per cent), Taraba (26.72 per cent), and Benue (27.40 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in headline inflation on a year-on-year basis.

READ ALSO: Delta begins desilting of drainages ahead rainy season

Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Rises To 31.7% Amid Food Prices Hike

NBS also revealed that Nigeria’s inflation rate skyrocketed by 31.6% in the month of February.

According to the report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and services, went up from 29.9 per cent recorded in the previous month.

The CPI report released on Friday (today) also revealed that food inflation surged to 37.92 per cent in the month under review.