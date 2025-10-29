State assemblies, others back bill to establish National Assembly Security Directorate

Several state Houses of Assembly and key stakeholders have expressed support for the creation of a Legislative Security Directorate in the National Assembly, even as the Nigeria Police Force and some security agencies raised concerns about aspects of the proposal.

The positions were presented Tuesday during a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Internal Security on a bill seeking to establish and define the functions of the Legislative Security Directorate.

The proposed law, titled A Bill for an Act to Provide for the Establishment and Functions of the Legislative Security Directorate in the National Assembly, 2024 (HB 1632), also outlines qualifications and service conditions for the Sergeant-at-Arms and other personnel.

Committee Chairman Garba Ibrahim Muhammad said the measure seeks to enhance security in the legislature, which records heavy daily traffic from lawmakers, staff, and visitors.

“The National Assembly has faced several security threats, including car theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access,” Muhammad said. “The proposed law will adopt global best practices in parliamentary security management and create a comprehensive framework to safeguard legislative operations.”

Representing the Inspector-General of Police, Assistant Inspector-General Emmanuel Aina cautioned that the creation of a separate security directorate could lead to overlapping roles and a “parallel administrative structure.”

“While the intent to strengthen security in the National Assembly is commendable, creating a new directorate could undermine existing collaborative arrangements among security agencies already performing these roles,” Aina said.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) expressed similar reservations, arguing that in countries such as the United States and Canada, parliamentary security is coordinated under the police, with the Sergeant-at-Arms serving as the key liaison.

Despite these concerns, several state assemblies, including those of Nasarawa, Kano, and Plateau, endorsed the proposal, describing it as both timely and necessary for improving legislative security and staff welfare.

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) also declared its “total support” for the initiative.

Addressing questions on whether personnel of the proposed directorate would be permitted to bear arms, the Sergeant-at-Arms of the National Assembly said only properly trained and authorized officers would do so.

“Handling arms requires proper authorization and training,” he said. “Our personnel undergo specialized security training and work closely with other agencies within the National Assembly.”