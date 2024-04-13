Star Wars: Nigerian celebrities fighting each other

By Orji Onyekwere

Beef among entertainers is not out of place or a new thing among celebrities and this often emanate based on supremacy battle.

Unlike the United States where this has led to the death of some artistes like rappers Tupac and Biggy, in Nigeria, entertainers attack each through their songs and some via their social media handles.

Some of these beefs have gone on for years, some have managed to settle their quarrel after a while and move on, while some have refused to embrace truce despite intervention by notable Nigerians.

We shall take a look at some of these beefs that have made the headlines over the years.

Tubaba and Black Face

This is one of the most prominent beefs in the music industry that’s still resonating after many years. This is between two former members of the defunct music group, ‘Plantashun Boiz’; Innocent Idibia aka Tubaba and Augustine Amedu aka Black face.

After the success of Tubaba’s song, ‘African Queen’, which was part of his 2004 album, ‘Face to Face’, Blackface accused his Benue born compatriot of stealing the song from him as he was the original writer of the song. Moreover, Tubaba was also accused of being the brain behind the break up of the group which he vehemently denied.

The group was one of the most celebrated hip hop groups in the early 2000 but they went their separate ways in 2004. In 2004, Chibuzor Orji aka Faze, released his debut album where he touched on the breakup with Plantashun Boiz on the emotional single ‘Faze Alone’.

In 2007, the group tried to get back together and mend their relationship with a reunion album tagged ‘Plan B’, which was a total flop.

However, Blackface still continued with his beef and in 2019, he released a diss titled ‘War’ where he attacked Tubaba who has has since left the beef behind.

Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade

This may likely be one of the biggest female beefs the Nigerian music industry has ever witnessed in the last couple of years. Most people especially fans and music lovers, believe the fight between Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade stems from a battle of supremacy for who should be the acclaimed queen of African music.

The two music divas however settled their feud in December 2019, after Tiwa Savage invited Yemi Alade on stage to perform one of her songs. Both singers sang and danced together as the feud was over.

You will call that in December 2018, the duo had engaged in a heated war of words on social media, after Alade claimed that some female artistes enlarge their buttocks in photos to deceive fans.

Yemi Alade also said that she might never do a music project with Tiwa Savage because of the “troubles” from their fans.

Mode 9 and Ruggedman

Babatunde Olusegun Adewale aka Mode 9 and Micheal Ugochukwu Stevens aka Ruggedman still remain two of Nigeria’s greatest rappers that ruled the airwaves in the early 2000. The duo continuously went at each other in the 2000. Mode 9 had dissed Ruggedman for using local language in his rap.

In 2008, Mode 9 released a diss track ‘Death Blow’ and Ruggedman replied with the track ‘To Whom It May Concern’ which was a reply, although he didn’t mention Mode 9’s name.

Olamide and Don Jazzy

The beef between Olamide Gbenga Adedeji aka Olamide Baddoo and music producer Michael Collins Ajereh, started at the 2015 edition of the Headies Award; where Don Jazzy’s signee Reekado Banks beat Olamide’s YBNL star Lil Kesh, to the Next Rated prize. This ignited a lot of argumentsbabout the credibility of that category.

Olamide had the opportunity to bare his mind when he accompanied Adekunle Gold to receive his award for Best Alternative Song for the song ‘Sade’. He gave the organisers a bit of his mind.

Don Jazzy also had the chance to reply when he accepted his Special Recognition Award

The duo engaged in a series of Twitter (Now X) exchanges before the beef was eventually settled later by Billionaire business man Aliko Dangote whobwas said to have stepped in.

MI Abaga and Vector

Multi talented rapper and former head honcho of Chocolate City Record label, Jude Lemfani Abaga, aka MI and Ogunmefun David aka Vector the Viper, have consistently been on each other’s throat over supremacy battle. Their battle of supremacy started in 2019 after both rappers went public with a beef that has been lingering for years.

M.I. took the first shot on ‘Martell Cypher II: Purification’ with Vector replying with ‘The Purge’.

MI hit back again with the release of diss track ‘The Viper’, which Vector replied with ‘Judas, The Rat’.

Critics believe MI had a better song but were disappointed when the former record label boss reached out to Vector for a truce, which many believe cost him the battle. The duo later settled their beef and collaborated on the Pheelz-produced ‘Crown of Clay’.

Tonto Dike and Bobrisky

Controversial actress Tonto Dike and crossdressers Idris Okunneye aka Bobrisky have been friends for more than five years before they fell out in 2020 after Tonto Dike’s arrest in Dubai. Bobrisky blocked the actress on Instagram for unfollowing him. This action led to a strain on their soaring friendship, which lasted for years.

Bobrisky accused Tonto of living a fake life and owing him N5 million.

He later shared a post on his Instagram page begging Tonto to forgive him for calling her out on social media. The two good friends seems to have made up after Bob apologize for his actions.

Bob while recounting his good times with Tonto, the crossdresser pointed out that she supported him and stood by him before he rose to fame, adding that the friendship, which lasted five years, failed because both he and Tonto are hot-tempered and impatient.

Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin

These two popular actresses were best of friends before they suddenly fell apart. The feud between Liz Anjorin and Iyabo Ojo has been a topic of discussion in Nollywood for a while. The conflict escalated when Liz Anjorin made allegations about Iyabo Ojo, which led to a heated exchange on social media.

Liz Anjorin had accused Iyabo Ojo of supporting Folashade Olalude, the estranged wife of Lizzy Anjorin’s husband Adegboyega Lawal.

She also accused Iyabo of being behind a well-known shadow blog. In addition, she also alleged that Iyabo Ojo was dating singer Naira Marley.

Iyabo Ojo responded to Liz Anjorin’s allegations by filing a lawsuit for alleged defamation of character and demanded N500 million in damages.

You could recall that the first misunderstanding between these two elegant ladies happened years back when Lizzy said Iyabo had asked that she call her Aunty because she is older than Lizzy both in age and the industry.