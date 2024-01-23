Stanbic IBTC Wins Multiple Awards at 2023 International Finance Awards

By Temitope Adebayo

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has announced the recognition of several of its subsidiaries across nine categories at the prestigious 2023 International Finance Awards.

The globally esteemed programme acknowledged excellence in financial services, and spotlighted outstanding organizations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Europe.

Chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Dr Demola Sogunle emphasised the enduring legacy of Stanbic IBTC Group as a leading end-to-end financial solutions provider in Nigeria for over three decades.

He remarked that, “this accolade underscores Stanbic IBTC’s profound commitment to innovation, the delivery of exceptional services, and the establishment of transparency, solidifying our position as a trusted partner for our clientele.”

Sogunle highlighted the encouragements drawn from the accolades, saying “as we celebrate these achievements, we look forward with renewed responsibility and determination to remain at the forefront of financial innovation, driving growth, and contributing to the prosperity of our clients and the nation at large.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank garnered recognition in four categories, including Best SME Bank in Nigeria 2023, Best Trade Bank in Nigeria 2023, Best Research House in Nigeria 2023, and Best Custodian Bank in Nigeria 2023.

Chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi emphasized the Bank’s commitment to excellence in empowering businesses, both retail and corporate, with tailored financial solutions.

Adeniyi spoke on the bank’s pivotal role in providing top-quality macroeconomic and equity research, contributing to well-informed investment decisions in Nigeria’s dynamic markets.

He also reaffirmed the bank’s unwavering dedication to providing the best custodial and investor services in the country.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers clinched the ‘Best Pension Fund Management Company in Nigeria 2023’ award, recognizing its consistent double-digit returns, transparent operations, and digital solutions aiding post-work life planning for all Nigerians.

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management’s Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund (SIMM) was acknowledged as the ‘Best Money Market Fund in Nigeria 2023,’ further solidifying the institution’s position as Nigeria’s preferred money market investment.

Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers secured the ‘Best Online Trading Platform in Nigeria 2023’ title, a testament to its seamlessly integrated digital stock trading platforms, providing speed, convenience, and real-time market access for investors.

Stanbic IBTC Trustees, received the title of the ‘Fastest Growing Estate Planning and Administration Services Provider – Nigeria 2023,’ recognizing over two decades of excellence in administering wills and trusts.

Collectively, these nine awards position Stanbic IBTC as a trailblazer in the financial landscape, reinforcing its commitment to excellence, innovation, and superior service delivery.