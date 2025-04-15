Stanbic IBTC Bank urges CEOs to aim higher with ‘There is more’ campaign

BY TEMITOPE ADEBAYO

Stanbic IBTC Bank ignites a nationwide conversation with the launch of its latest thematic campaign, ‘There is Possible, Then There is More.’ Anchored by a compelling open letter to Nigeria’s CEOs, the initiative challenges business leaders and innovators to transcend current horizons, fostering a mindset of amplified possibility, sustained growth, and transformative partnerships, with Stanbic IBTC Bank positioned as a pivotal enabler.

The campaign officially debuted with a striking teaser, with “An Open Letter to All CEOs” on key digital platforms, digital out-of-home screens, and social media feeds. For days, the public speculated. This week, the letter was finally revealed—and with it, a most human and resonant message.

The Open Letter to CEOs is more than just an advertising creative campaign; it is a genuine call to action. In it, Stanbic IBTC Bank acknowledges the resilience and achievements of Nigerian business owners even in the face of adversity. But it also dares to ask: What more could be achieved with the right support, partnership, and financial foresight?

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

Speaking on the campaign, Remy Osuagwu, Executive Director, Business and Commercial Banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank said, “As a bank, our mission is to not only meet the financing needs of Nigerian CEOs, but to inspire them to reach for more. We understand the challenges they face and the aspirations they hold, and we are equipped to support their ambitions, and extend them even further thereby, helping them to achieve exponential growth.”

Remy emphasised the importance of building lasting partnerships: “This campaign is evidence of our commitment to being more than just a bank; we want to be the partner that propels our customers beyond their goals. We empower our clients with the tools and resources necessary for success by fostering collaboration and mutual growth and this proactive approach underscores our commitment to supporting business leaders and inspiring them to dream bigger and achieve greater heights in their respective industries.”

Overall, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s vision reflects a deep understanding of the crucial role that financial institutions play in the broader economic ecosystem—one where banks serve as catalysts for growth and achievement.

From trade financing to investment advice, capacity development to transactional banking, Stanbic IBTC Bank offers a suite of solutions designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of today’s CEOs — from start-ups and SMEs to established corporations and multinationals.

With this campaign, Stanbic IBTC Bank is once again positioning itself as a trusted ally for Nigerian CEOs who want to do more, become more, and achieve more.