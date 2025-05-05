Stanbic IBTC Bank restates commitment to regional trade innovation

Stanbic IBTC Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing regional trade innovation.

The bank successfully concluded its participation at GTR West Africa 2025, reinforcing its dedication to enhancing trade finance solutions and digital innovation across the region. The two-day conference, held in Lagos, gathered over 400 delegates from more than 200 companies to address key challenges and opportunities in Nigeria and beyond.

As a key event sponsor, Stanbic IBTC Bank showcased its comprehensive suite of trade finance solutions designed to help businesses navigate global trade realignments while capitalising on emerging opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking at the event, the head of Transaction Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Jesuseun Fatoyinbo emphasised that GTR West Africa 2025 highlighted the necessity of digital transformation for maintaining market access and staying competitive.

“We are committed to bridging the digital divide through our advanced trade platforms that eliminate friction points and enable businesses of all sizes to participate effectively in global and regional trade,” Fatoyinbo said.

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s delegation made significant contributions to the conference agenda, with senior executives engaging in high-profile panel discussions. Head of Sales for Transaction Banking, Ojinika Shote, shared valuable insights on operational efficiency during the “Stripping Out Cost” panel, focusing on innovative strategies to reduce trade finance expenses.

The executive director of Corporate and Investment Banking at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Eric Fajemisin, highlighted the bank’s strategic vision, stating, “Despite global uncertainties, West Africa holds enormous potential as the continent’s trade epicentre. We are focused on developing tailored financial solutions that help businesses transform challenges into opportunities while promoting sustainable economic growth across the region.”

The conference highlighted several priorities that align with Stanbic IBTC Bank’s strategic direction, including accelerating digital adoption across trade ecosystems, expanding access to trade finance for SMEs, developing innovative solutions for intra-African trade, and embedding sustainability principles in trade finance products.

“The insights gained at GTR West Africa 2025 will further enhance our ability to support clients through an evolving trade landscape. We are particularly focused on helping businesses leverage the AfCFTA framework to expand their regional footprint while ensuring they can meet the increasingly digital requirements of global markets,” added Fatoyinbo.