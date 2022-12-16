Stamp duty fraud allegation: Over 2000 CSOs storm NASS, call for Kazaure’s arrest

Over 2000 Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, under the auspices of Coalition of Civil Society Organizations on Good Governance, CCSGG, Friday, staged a protest that blocked gate of the National Assembly, and called for arrest of a Member of House of Representatives from Jigawa State, Hon Gudaji Kazaure, over unfounded allegations on the alleged N89 trillion stamp duty fraud against the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

The CSOs were led by its President, Etuk Bassey, who spoke on behalf of members of the CSOs, described Kazaure as liar who is out on a mission to tarnish the image of Emefiele.

The group in their large numbers displayed different sizes and shapes of placards with inscriptions reading; “We support CBN Gov policies”, “Plans to discredit cashless policy will be resisted”, “Cashless policy a solution to poverty”, “Corrupt Nigerians are after CBN Governor, “Civil Society and youths support CBN Governor”.

Other placards read, “Cashless policy a pass mark to Buhari’s administration”, “Buhari and Emefiele carry go!”, “Security arrest Hon Kazaure now. He is a blackmailer”, “N89trn stamp duty is a blackmail”.

Bassey said: “Political propaganda and as well as witch-haunting against the person and image in person of the Governor of the CBN.

“Again, this man has been lying that he is investigating the Governor of the CBN and has been dropping names and that he met with the President, and we have so much respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, and we know that the President loves Nigerians and would not allow this to happen.

“We are saying here today that Hon Kazaure should be arrested forthwith and be prosecuted.

“We will not allow that to happen again, these lies are too much. We will not allow these miscreants to take over our commonwealth.”

He also accused Kazaure playing the script of his paymasters to tarnish the image of the CBN Governor and that of the President.

He vowed that the CSOs will not allow that to happen at all as they will stop that move

“Election is around the corner, we cannot allow them to take us for granted.

“We want to believe the actions of Hon Kazaure is perpetrated by his fellow cohorts band politicians that want to bring down the CBN Governor and as well tarnish the image of Mr President. We will not take that.

“Enough of this rubbish, enough of these lies, we will not take it. How on earth an Honourable Member come out and start lying?”

It will be recalled that Hon Kazaure made an allegation against the CBN Governor over N89 trillion Stamp Duty Fraud, which Presidency dismissed his claims.

