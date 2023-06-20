Stallion group leads with Hyundai Kona EV over energy costs, environmental impact

Stallion Motors Nigeria has reaffirmed its leadership in the Nigerian automobile industry with the commendation of the company’s Hyundai Kona EV, Nigeria’s first locally produced electric vehicle by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Produced from its Lagos plant, the Hyundai Kona EV is projected to be the toast of Nigerian automobile enthusiasts and corporate organizations given the advantages it brings on energy costs, environmental friendliness and overall rest of mind.

The company showcased the first locally produced electric vehicle at the recent meeting of the National Economic Council, NEC with Vice President Kashim Shettima saying that the prospects for electric vehicles in Nigeria is bright.

Vice President Shettima test drove the vehicle in the company of the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu.

The Hyundai Kona first introduced in Lagos, Nigeria in 2020 is sold with 5 years of battery warranty and 5 years of vehicle warranty.

The battery-pack on full charge allows the Hyundai Kona to drive 482 km (300 miles) approximating travel from Lagos to Awka, Anambra State or from Kano to Sokoto. The battery can be recharged at home or in the office.

Speaking following the endorsement of the NEC, the Managing Director of VON Automobiles, Stallion’s auto assembly unit, Dr Harpreet Singh, said that the innovation from the company was a step towards an eco-friendly green Nigeria.

“The Stallion Group is in full support of the moves by the government of Nigeria towards a clean environment. We have brought the Hyundai Kona EV as our support towards this initiative that would not only enhance our environment but also bring economic advantage to the market for those who also consider energy costs.”

Dr Singh promised that the sale of the Hyundai Kona EV is backed with the company’s comprehensive after sales service.

