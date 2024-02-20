Stakeholders flay labour unions’ inaction over economic hardship

By Motolani Oseni

Stakeholders have indicted labour unions over their inability to tackle the government on the current tough economy.

Although, labour unions have been making frantic efforts to make the government address these major issues, stakeholders have, however, bemoaned the government’s non-committal and deceptive practices.

They expressed their disappointment over the labour congress’s silence on topical national issues, noting that, labour leaders have not done enough for the welfare of the masses.

For example, a Barrister at law, Mr Fred Egoma said, labour leaders should take steps to regain lost trust and confidence.

According to Egoma, who is also a Pastor, ‘labour organisations lost the reliability of the masses to fight for them, they no longer have confidence in their threat or ultimatum to the government.’

On his part, the National President of One Nigeria Empowerment Initiative Inc (ONEII), Comrade Onwumere Chukwubuikem said the unions have failed to defend the masses.

Chukwubuikem said, “Labour unions have failed to defend the masses, especially, in this period when they ought to wage war against kidnapping, general insecurity, hunger and scarcity of food. Their inaction is giving the government the impetus or power to do whatever it likes. But labour, which ought to be the highest pressure group, has today turned to pleasure group dancing to the tune of government music.

“Labour should go back and fight for the rights of Nigerians as late Gani Fawehinmi used to do. Our Labour leaders have become part of the oppressors, so they cannot defend us.”

However, a former association president, who wants to be anonymous, said people should not compare or judge labour leaders today because times have changed and still changing. “The dynamics of the years past are not the same now. In the past, there was passion and commitment contrary to the case now.”

According to him, ‘Generally, labour no longer has the support of the masses because they are not as effective as before.’

Likewise, the General Secretary of the Iron & Steel Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ISSSAN), Comrade Lucky Odigie, blamed the masses for their lack of support. Attempts by some individuals trying to castigate the labour leadership, he said, is like giving a ‘dog a bad name to hang it.’

“This crop of leadership under Comrade Joe Ajero stands well with the masses of this country and the pain they are subjected to by this APC-led federal government. In the act of negotiations, we don’t bang tables anymore but listen to the facts on the ground. But, as we can see now, this government is mischievous for not doing that which they promised the Nigerian workers cum the Nigerian people,” he said.