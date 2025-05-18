Stakeholders applaud Gov Eno’s commitment to Ibom Deep Seaport, Blue Economy

By Theresa Donatus

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s maritime industry have lauded Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for his strong commitment toward the actualization of the Ibom Deep Seaport and the broader Ibom Industrial City initiative.

The commendation came during a one-day sensitisation workshop held on Friday, May 16, at the Dakkada Towers in Uyo.Themed “Harnessing the Economic Potentials of Blue Economy Value Chain in Akwa Ibom State for Productivity and Sustainable Growth,” the event drew participants from across diverse fields including journalism, civil society, engineering, architecture, ICT, and academia.

While setting the tone for the workshop, Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Comrade Ini Ememobong, emphasized the need to prepare the people of Akwa Ibom to fully benefit from the emerging maritime sector.

He noted that Lagos and Rivers States currently dominate the maritime landscape, but Akwa Ibom, with the Governor’s visionary leadership, is poised to become a key player.

“Success only happens when opportunity meets preparation, we want our people to be ready when these projects materialize so they can lead and benefit directly.”Ememobong said.

Dr. (Mrs.) Aniefiok Iton, President of Brightflow Conglomerate, described the maritime sector as a “sleeping giant” with the potential to surpass oil in economic impact. She urged participants to tap into opportunities in logistics, fisheries, aquaculture, renewable energy, and maritime tourism.

Similarly, Dr. Kingsley Ekwere, Rector of the Marine and Oceans Academy, called for greater investment in skills acquisition, particularly in waterway operations, ahead of the seaport’s anticipated completion. “This is the time to build our capacity and compete regionally,” he said.

Other resource persons including Dr. Friday Ufia of the Maritime Academy, Prof. Akaninyene Ekong of the Ibom Deep Seaport Technical Committee, and Engr. Godwin Ekong of Akwa Ibom State University, highlighted the economic transformation the seaport and industrial city will bring.

They stressed the need for local participation, skills training, and policy development to ensure Akwa Ibomites benefit directly from the blue economy.

Engr. Ekong also pointed out that the Governor’s ARISE Agenda would transform coastal communities like Oron, Ibeno, and Mbo into economic hubs through investments in tourism, transport, aquaculture, and infrastructure.

Journalists also pledged their support, with NUJ State Chairman, Comrade Amos Etuk, describing the workshop as a landmark effort in engaging the media as stakeholders in the development process. “We are not just observers,” Etuk said. “We are partners in this journey to economic transformation.”

In closing, Arc. Ekanwan Alale, representing the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, thanked participants for embracing the opportunity to expand their knowledge and position themselves for upcoming opportunities.

The workshop concluded with a unanimous call for continuous sensitisation, community engagement, and capacity building to prepare the people of Akwa Ibom for active participation in the emerging blue economy.