Staff of Ambrose Alli Varsity urge Obaseki, Mgt, NUC to probe alleged fraudulent award of degrees

BY TITUS AKHIGB

Some members of staff of the crisis-ridden Edo State-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, have called on the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, the management of the institution and the National Universities Commission (NUC), to beam their searchlights on an on-going alleged fraud in the school, where a staff whose graduating credentials are questionable is said to be on the verge of getting her third degree.

Findings by Daily Times indicated that the staff is of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Department of Political Science, and was said to have defended her PhD thesis on May 30th waiting to be awarded a Doctorate Degree.

It was reliably gathered that the staff allegedly had issues with her first degree where she was supposed to spend an extra year because of her poor performance in some core courses but was graduated and did not also meet minimum performances in her Masters Degree and was also cleared by alleged doctoring of her scores by some lecturers in the department and now she is about to get her Doctorate degree, where she was given examiners that are not from her core area of speciality to ease her passage.

A senior staff in the University, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, expressed his disappointment to this Reporter, saying, “This is absurd and unheard of in a university environment. This person’s qualifications are questionable yet she has been lecturing students in the department, setting examinations and marking them, one can only imagine what she is giving to her students as lecturer. The governor, who has expressed his commitment to sound education should investigate this, the ministry of education should investigate this, it should not be swept under the carpet.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of the university, Lawrence Isiraojie, said he was not aware of such but that the school would not play with such allegation if brought to its notice, “there is one allegation from physiology which is currently being investigated, a committee has been set up and it is sitting tomorrow (today). So when we have such issues, we don’t play with them, we deal with them. Whoever is having such an allegation should know the right place to channel their allegation, if he is a staff, he knows what to do and appropriate action will be taken on it but I am aware there was PG (Post Graduate) defence in political science last week,” he said.

