St. Seii drops colourful visuals for ‘Woodtalk’

With the buzz and lots of commendation after releasing a capsule, consisting of two songs titled ‘La Saint’s’ St. Seii finally released the video of “Woodtalk”, one of his trending tracks from the capsule. It was premiered on January 8, 2023.

As his great work was seen on “Bittersweet”, an EP that won the heart of Afropop lovers around the world, and a thrilling performances thereafter in Burj park downtown Dubai alongside South African superstar Focalistic, Ghanian legendary Sarkodie, and others.

St. Seii rises with full energy this time to create and make another special and colourful visual for his beautiful fans across the world. The song is a progressive, afrofused vibe and generally charming, vibrant, and delightful.

Woodtalk visuals is nothing but classic and eye catchy scenery! Enjoy

