SSANU threatens total shutdown over unmet agreement

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has threatened to shut down the university system if the Federal Government fails to meet the October 6 deadline for renegotiating the 2009 FG/SSANU Agreement.

Rising from its 52nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Owerri between September 25 and 26, 2025, the union expressed “deep disappointment over the continued silence and inaction of the Federal Government’s Renegotiation Committee.”

In a communiqué signed by Mohammed Ibrahim, its National President, SSANU reminded the government of the two-week extension already granted by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU and NASU.

“NEC strongly calls on the government to honour the two weeks extension given by JAC of SSANU/NASU in order to avert the impending industrial crisis in the university system,” the communiqué read.

The association also condemned the non-payment of withheld salaries from its 2022 strike.

“NEC strongly condemns the continued withholding of salaries of SSANU members who participated in the 2022 industrial action. NEC therefore urges the Federal Government to immediately release the outstanding two months withheld salaries as a demonstration of good faith,” it stated.