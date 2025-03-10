SSANU slams govt over N50bn unpaid earned allowances, over-taxation

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has expressed strong dissatisfaction over the federal government’s failure to release the ₦50 billion allocated for earned and other allowances of university staff.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of its 50th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting and training, held at the Federal University Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

The meeting, which brought together representatives from about 80 federal and state universities, deliberated on issues affecting university workers, including poor funding of tertiary institutions, salary shortfalls, and increasing insecurity.

The NEC-in-session also condemned the continued neglect of the education sector by the government.

As part of the major resolution from the meeting was SSANU’s demand for the immediate release of the ₦50 billion appropriated in the 2023 supplementary budget for earned allowances.

“NEC-in-Session expresses displeasure over the continuous delay in the release of Fifty (50) Billion Naira for the payment of Earned and other allowances,” the communique read.

READ ALSO: Benue state local govt election petition tribunals relocate to Abuja

This is as the association insisted that the amount must be recaptured in the 2025 budget if not released.

SSANU also criticized the government’s failure to fully implement the 25% and 35% salary increments for federal and state universities.

Furthermore, the association who described the situation as unjust, strongly warned that continued neglect could lead to industrial action.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for paying two months out of the four months’ withheld salaries of university staff, the union insisted on full payment.

“NEC further noted that the two months’ arrears were paid without remitting third-party payments such as cooperative deductions, dues for professional associations, and others,” the statement said.

In addition to financial issues, SSANU raised concerns over rampant cases of sexual harassment in Nigerian universities.

The union specifically condemned an alleged case involving the Vice-Chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Professor Abayomi Fashina, and a Deputy Director of Works and Services at the same institution.

SSANU warned that it is closely monitoring the case and demanded justice for victims of harassment in universities.

Moreso, the NEC meeting also addressed concerns about excessive taxation on university workers.

The association noted that multiple taxes, including the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) tax and increased Value Added Tax (VAT), have significantly reduced workers’ take-home pay.

“This has drastically rendered the Seventy (70) Thousand Naira minimum wage increase useless and of no effect,” the communique stated. SSANU called on the government to implement a more worker-friendly tax regime.

Electricity supply in universities was another issue discussed, with the association criticizing the high cost of power.

SSANU lamented that many universities rely on expensive generator power because they cannot afford their electricity bills. The communique also highlighted the failure of successive governments to connect Bayelsa State to the national grid despite its historical significance in Nigeria’s oil production.

On insecurity, SSANU decried the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, and violent crimes across the country. The union urged both federal and state governments to fulfill their constitutional duty of protecting lives and property.

The association also drew attention to the deplorable state of Nigerian roads, which it described as “death traps” for commuters. SSANU noted that poor road infrastructure has contributed to increased extortion of travelers by security agencies and vigilante groups.

Additionally, the NEC-in-session expressed disappointment over the failure of some state governments to implement the new minimum wage. SSANU urged all states to bring university workers’ salaries in line with federal counterparts and pay all outstanding arrears.

SSANU warned that continued neglect of these issues could lead to widespread industrial action across Nigerian universities. The union reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for the rights and welfare of its members.