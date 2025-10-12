Squabbles in PDP responsible for my defection — Bauchi Senator Kaila

The Senator representing Bauchi North, Samaila Dahuwa Kaila, has attributed his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to incessant internal crises and factionalization within the party.

In a letter addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman in Tsokuwa/Kofar Gabar Ward, Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Kaila said the deepening crisis in the PDP had hindered his ability to effectively discharge his duties as a lawmaker in the 10th Senate.

“The incessant internal squabble that has led to unnecessary factionalisation within the PDP is seriously affecting my ability to deliver on my constitutional responsibilities as an elected representative,” the letter read in part.

The senator explained that his decision followed wide consultations with political associates and supporters, adding that he would soon announce his new political platform.

“Accordingly, I hereby write to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the PDP with immediate effect,” he stated.

Kaila, however, did not disclose the party he intends to join next.