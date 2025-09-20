Spyro Announces Engagement to Partner

Nigerian singer Spyro, best known for his hit track Who’s Your Guy, has announced his engagement to his longtime partner, sending waves of excitement through social media and the entertainment industry.

The singer shared the news this week with heartfelt photos, calling his fiancée his “heartthrob” and expressing gratitude for finding love. The announcement quickly went viral, with hashtags celebrating the couple trending across platforms. Fellow entertainers, colleagues, and fans joined in congratulating the star, describing the moment as a milestone in his personal journey.

Spyro, born Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, rose to prominence in 2022 when Who’s Your Guy became a national anthem and later gained international traction. His collaboration on the remix elevated his profile further, making him one of Afrobeats’ most promising voices.

The engagement comes as the singer continues to build his career, with recent performances and tours solidifying his presence in the industry. Supporters say his decision reflects maturity and balance, showing that an artist can thrive both professionally and personally.

Reactions from fans were overwhelmingly positive. Many praised him for being open about his private life, a rarity in an industry where secrecy often surrounds celebrity relationships. Some fans even speculated that Spyro may channel the joy of this new chapter into future music releases.

The news also highlights a broader trend of Nigerian entertainers sharing more personal milestones with their audiences. From weddings to childbirth announcements, fans are increasingly invited into the private lives of stars they admire, creating a stronger bond between artist and audience.

For Spyro, the engagement not only marks a personal triumph but also adds another layer to his inspiring story from struggling independent artist to household name and now, a man preparing to walk down the aisle.

With wedding bells on the horizon and his music career still rising, Spyro’s journey continues to inspire fans who see in him both talent and relatability.