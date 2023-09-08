Sports minister felicitates President Tinubu on tribunal victory

…Calls for all focus on governance

By Stephen Gbadamosi

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT), which confirmed him as the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

In a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, Enoh stated that he had no doubt that Tinubu was going to emerge victorious from the ruling of the tribunal, reiterating that he was the choice of the people.

He added that the president was the best man for the job and enjoined all Nigerians to support his renewed hope mandate, “as he continues on his mandate to bring development to Nigeria.”

“I join millions of well-meaning Nigerians to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the tribunal. It represents a win for Nigeria and a victory for democracy, as the yearnings and aspirations of our people have been upheld by the judgement delivered.

“I call on all individuals to join hands and work for the betterment of our country, as this is the only country we have. It’s our collective responsibility to move the country out of the doldrums to greater prosperity. Now that the verdicts have been made, all focus should be on governance” he added.

The PEPT dismissed the arguments brought before it by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), alongside their presidential candidates.

The judgment confirmed Tinubu as the duly-elected president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

