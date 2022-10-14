Sports for Peace: Twenty Bucks signs MoU with Foundation to campaign against electoral violence

By Ukpono Ukpong

Twenty Bucks Creative yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with an NGO, Jalo Okwor Foundation, to sensitize the youths against indulging in electoral violence using sports.

The CEO and founder of Twenty Bucks Creative, Charbel Olusanya Jarrouge, during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in Abuja, said the goal is to host a football tournament in December 2022 where the Youth directorate of all the political parties will take part to promote peace in the country.

While describing sports especially football as a unifying factor, he said that it will go a long way to deepen love and peace within the youths that are mostly used as tools to perpetuate violence during elections.

“I would like to start my speech by reminding us all about World War 1 event. During 1914 Christmas Day, when both parties decided to cease fire and played football peacefully. Unfortunately, due to political reasons they went back to war.

“Our focus is to Campaign against violent election in Nigeria come 2023 and our Goal is to host a football tournament in December 2022 and the teams include all political parties in Nigeria, which are (APC, PDP, Labour Party, NNPP, AAC etc).

“For those that are willing to participate in this tournament, we would contact the youth leaders to organize a team that would represent their party for the event.

“On our end we will ensure Nigerians a fair game, by providing a foreign referee that doesn’t support any political party and doesn’t even share our tribal sentiments.

“We would also ensure a safe environment during the event by liaising with all the security agencies during that period and we also call out to all the Group Leaders of each Political Party to sign a (Peace Declaration) so we all work hand in hand to ensure a peaceful and successful Tournament.

“Our plans include, inviting international Scouts and Agents to empower the youth. We are also introducing the foreign standard of entertainment by performing during half time (just like the American NFL)

In his message to the youths, he said “I would like the youth to look back at previous elections and see what they had gained from violence. It’s nothing but loss.

I would also want them to remember and pray for those that had loss their lives during the process.”

On his part, the National Coordinator of Sports for Peace Initiative, Mr Stephen Okwor, at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Jalo Okwor Foundation and Twenty Bucks Foundation, on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the initiative would also support youths especially to overcome the temptation of being used as political thugs and tools of electoral violence by political office holders and seekers.

He said that the NGO was determined to help youths and teenagers develop their cognitive and physical tools and skills through advocacy, sensitization and education.

“We have identified sports as a vehicle which accommodates everyone regardless of your age, tribe, ethnic, religious, economic and social status.

“In view of this, we are using sports and football in particular to identify and redirect youths who could otherwise have followed false paths.

“The aim is to leave youths with the concrete possibility of a social and economic life devoid of violence and rancour, thereby promoting peace for themselves, their families and dependants.

“The trickle down effect is felt also by the wider society and by Nigeria in particular,” he said.

He said that the signing of the MoU marked the beginning of a new phase in the quest for finding lasting peace in Nigeria.

“We believe that they operate using very high standards and have a reach that we desire, in order to create the level of impact that will be host effective in educating and sensitizing youths to promote peace and shun violence.

“We are optimistic that this partnership will result in better exposure to the message we are bringing, which is the message of zero violence before, during and after elections.”

He commended the efforts of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, led by Prof. bakut tewah bakut as well as all other civil society organisations promoting peace in Nigeria.

“We remain resolute in encouraging all youths to shun violence and be peaceful during the forthcoming election period and try to avoid violence as much as possible.”

